Train derails in Stonehaven: At least one person dead in Aberdeenshire incident

Images from the scene show a huge emergency services response. Picture: BBC

By EJ Ward

A major emergency services response is under way after a train derailed in Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire, with videos from the scene showing a large billowing plume of smoke.

The train came off the tracks on the Dundee-Aberdeen line just before 10am, close to the old Carmont station, near Stonehaven.

Pictures posted from the scene showed at least six ambulance vehicles, an air ambulance and a number of police response cars at the scene.

Smoke could be seen billowing in the background.

Local MP Andrew Bowie said he had spoken to the UK's Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, who is liaising with Network Rail Scotland and ScotRail about the derailment.

"Thoughts with every single person involved," Mr Bowie, the Tory MP for West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine, said on Twitter.

"Will update more when I can."

This is an extremely serious incident. I’ve had an initial report from Network Rail and the emergency services and am being kept updated. All my thoughts are with those involved. https://t.co/veKAgMwZ36 — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) August 12, 2020

British Transport Police tweeted: "We're currently responding to an incident on the line in Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire, where a train has derailed.

"Officers were called to the scene at 9.43am and remain there alongside paramedics and the fire brigade.

"All further updates will be shared here."

ScotRail said they were "assisting the emergency services with an incident near Stonehaven and will provide more information when available."

Network Rail Scotland is also working alongside the emergency services.

A spokesperson said: “It is too early to confirm the exact nature and severity of the incident and more details will be made available once known.”

National Rail Enquiries warned trains between Aberdeen and Glasgow Queen Street may be cancelled or revised due to the incident.

There has been travel disruption across Scotland after a night of torrential rain.

Huge billowing black smoke from train on fire after derelailing near Stonehaven. pic.twitter.com/Rk01bS5RLI — Chris Harvey (@ChristopherHarv) August 12, 2020

Mick Lynch, the assistant general secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union said: "RMT is aware of the major incident at Stonehaven and our reps are liaising directly at senior level with both Scotrail and Network Rail.

"Our priority at this time is to support our members, their colleagues and their families and to do all that we can to assist the rescue operation which RMT members are currently involved in.

"The facts behind this incident will need to be established in due course but at this stage we are focused on support and assistance and our thoughts are with all those impacted by this tragedy."