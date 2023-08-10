Breaking News

Major lifeboat response after migrants spotted floating in the English Channel

A group of people thought to be migrants brought in to Dover. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Lifeboats from Dover, Ramsgate, Dungeness and Littlestone have been called by HM Coastguard to an incident in the Channel, the RNLI has said.

The charity said in a statement: "This morning (Thursday August 10) all-weather RNLI lifeboats from Dover, Ramsgate and Dungeness, along with Littlestone RNLI's inshore lifeboat, were tasked to an incident in the Channel by HM Coastguard.

"On arrival at the scene, some casualties were found to be in the water. All casualties are believed to be accounted for and were brought to safety by the RNLI's volunteer crews."

It comes as the number of people crossing the English Channel on small boats in the last five-and-a-half years could have passed 100,000 following fresh arrivals of migrants on Thursday.

Analysis of Government figures since current records began on January 1 2018 showed that, as of Tuesday, 99,960 people had arrived in the UK after making the journey.

And RNLI lifeboats were spotted bringing dozens of people to shore on Thursday, meaning it is likely the figure has been reached.

