Major pharmacy chain to close 237 branches in supermarkets today – is your local affected?

By EJ Ward

A major UK pharmacy chain is set to close hundreds of branches located in supermarkets today.

Lloyds Pharmacy will close all of its 237 branches located in Sainsbury’s shops by the end of today, as confirmed by the supermarket.

The chain had previously announced that these services would be discontinued by the end of 2023, but the decision has been brought forward.

This means that Sainsbury's supermarkets in towns and cities, including locations such as Nottinghamshire, Kent, and Surrey, will no longer have access to the pharmacy services provided by Lloyds.

A spokesperson from Sainsbury's said: "At the start of this year, LloydsPharmacy announced its decision to withdraw pharmacy services from Sainsbury’s stores. Since then, we have been working with them to ensure customers are clear on how they can access an alternative pharmacy provision to meet their needs."

Sainsbury's also mentioned that they are currently finalizing plans to use the space left by the pharmacies, although the approach may vary from store to store.

Lloyds, which operates 1,300 branches, has already closed six locations earlier this month.

In March Lloyds Pharmacy put all of its 1,300 UK branches 'at risk' of closure in a major blow for the high street.

Kevin Birch, chief executive officer of LloydsPharmacy, said: “This decision has not been an easy one and we understand that our patients and customers may have questions about how the change will affect them.

“We would like to thank them for their continued support and assure them that we are committed to providing a smooth transition over the coming months.

“I am very grateful to all our colleagues for their dedication to our patients, customers and communities.”

This is the full list of Lloyds pharmacies closing in Sainbury's supermarkets today:

Alperton

Alphington Road

Altrincha

Amblecote

Apsley Mills

Archer Road

Arnold

Ashton Moss

Badger Farm

Bagshot Rd

Ballymena In

Bamber Bridge

Banbury

Barnstaple

Barnwood

Bath

Beaconsfield

Berryden

Bicester

Biggleswade

Bishop Auckland

Blackheath

Bognor Regis

Bolton

Bramingham Park

Brentwood

Bridgend

Broadcut

Brookwood

Burnley

Burpham

Bury St Edmunds

Bybrook

Calcot

Cannock

Canterbury

Carlisle

Castle Point

Chaddesden

Chadwell Heath

Chafford Hundred

Cheadle

Chester

Chesterfield I

Chichester

Chippenham I

Chiswick

Christchurch

Cobham

Coldhams Lane

Coreys Mill

Court House Green

Cramlington

Crayford

Cromwell Road

Crystal Palace

Darlington I

Dartford In

Denton

Didcot

Dome Roundabout

Dulwich

Dunstable

Durham

East Filton

East Grinstead

East Mayne

East Prescot Rd

Eastleigh

Edenthorpe

Ellesmere Port

Eltham

Ely

Emersons Green

Exeter

Fairfield

Fallowfield

Farlington

Farnborough

Fosse Park

Frome

Glen Rd

Gloucester Quay

Godalming

Charlton Riverside

Grimsby

Hadleigh Road

Halifax

Hampden

Hankeridge Farm

Harlow

Harrogate

Haverhill

Hayes

Haywards Heath

Hazel Grove

Heaton

Heaton Park

Hedge End

Hendon

Hereford

Heyford Hill

High Wycombe

Hoddesdon

Horsham

Huntingdon

I.O.W

Keighley

Kempshott

Kempston

Kenton

Kidderminster

Kidlington

Kiln Lane

Kings Lynn

Ladbroke Grove

Larkfield

Leamington

Lee Green

Leeds Moortown

Leek

Letchworth

Lewes Rd

Lincoln

Liverpool (Woolton)

Locksbottom

London Colney

Longwater Lane

Loughborough

Low Hall

Luton

Macclesfield

Maidenhead

Mansfield

Marsh Mills

Marshall Lake

Meadowbank

Melksham

Mere Green

Merton

Milton Keynes

Monks Cross

Morecambe

Nantwich

New Barnet

New Cross Gate

Newbury

Newbury Park

Newcastle U Lyme

Newhaven

Newport

Newton Abbot

Nine Elms

North Cheam

Northfield

Northwich

Oldbury

Osmaston

Paignton

Penzance

Penrith

Peterborough

Pinhoe Road

Pound Lane

Preston

Purley Way

Queens Rd

Redbank Rd

Reedswood

Rice Lane

Richmond

Romford

Rugby

Rustington

Sale

Salford

Scarborough

Scunthorpe

Sedlescombe Road

Sevenoaks

Shorehead

Shrewsbury

Slough

South Ruislip

Southend

Southport

Spalding

Springfield

St Albans

Stanmore

Stanway

Stirling

Straiton

Streatham

Stroud

Sudbury

Sunderland

Sunderland North

Sury Basin

Swadlincote

Swansea

Sydenham

Tadley

Talbot Heath

Taplow

Team Valley

Telford

Tewkesbury Road

Thanet Westwoodcross

Thetford

Thornhill

Torquay

Truro

Tunbridge Wells

Upper Norwood

Upton

Urmston

Wakefield

Walton

Warlingham

Warren Heath

Watchmoor Park

Water Lane

Wednesfield

Weedon Road

Welwyn Garden City

West Green

West Park Farm

Whitechapel

Whitehouse Farm

Whitley Bay

Whitstable

Wigan

Winchmore Hill

Winnersh

Winterstoke Road

Witney

Pharmacies across the UK have been struggling for years due to government funding cuts and the increasing cost of medicine. As a result, many community pharmacies have been forced to close down.

Additionally, the pharmacy industry has faced challenges with the NHS requesting them to provide additional services, such as vaccinations, adding more strain on businesses.

Over the past decade, the pharmacy industry has suffered a loss of £1.6 billion due to the pharmacy contract of the health service struggling to keep up with inflation.

Similarly, pharmacy chain Boots has also closed several stores recently, with more closures expected.

Moreover, retailers, in general, have been grappling with rising costs as inflation drives prices higher and consumer demand remains low due to financial constraints.

According to the Insolvency Service, more companies in England and Wales have gone bankrupt in the first quarter of 2023 than at any point in the last three years.