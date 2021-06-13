Major rail disruption after train hits car at level crossing

The incident happened at Rossington Level Crossing. Picture: Google Maps

By Will Taylor

Major rail disruption broke out on Sunday after a train hit a car at a level crossing.

Services were cancelled or delayed, with London North Eastern Railway (LNER) asking people not to travel.

The British Transport Police (BTP) said its officers were sent to Rossington Level Crossing in Doncaster just after 8pm on Sunday.

The vehicle was only clipped by the train and nobody is thought to have been hurt, the force said.

"Officers and paramedics remain at the scene. Enquiries into the circumstances of the incident are ongoing," the BTP said.

LNER said its tickets for Sunday will be valid for use on Monday.

A statement on its website read: "Major disruption between Doncaster and Grantham until the end of the day.

"The emergency services are dealing with an incident between Doncaster and Retford.

"Whilst they attend the incident, all lines will be closed.

"A limited number of LNER trains will be able to divert via Gainsborough. These trains will not be able to call at Retford.

"Major disruption is expected to trains until the end of service."