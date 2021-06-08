Major websites including GOV.UK and Amazon crash due to 'wider internet outage'

A group of major websites, including the New York Times and Buzzfeed, have crashed. Picture: Fastly

By Ewan Quayle

Dozens of major websites, including GOV.UK and Amazon, have crashed due to a "wider internet outage".

Problems began at around 11am and saw an "Error 503 Service Unavailable" message appear on many sites.

News outlets including the BBC, New York Times, Guardian, Buzzfeed, Independent and the Financial Times were among those affected.

In a statement on Twitter, The Guardian said: "The Guardian's website and app are currently being affected by a wider internet outage and will be back as soon as possible."

The issue appeared to be with Fastly - an American cloud computing services provider.

LBC Tech Correspondent Will Guyatt said: "Something has gone fairly wrong this morning. I'm not standing here suggesting it's a hack yet but I think something's been unplugged - quite simple as that."

Streaming outlets, including Twitch and Spotify, were also hit by the outage, as well as image sharing sites Pinterest and Giphy.

Millions of internet users in the US and Europe have been met with an "Error 503" message. Picture: Fastly

We are aware of the issues with https://t.co/uLPSBt4jdQ which means that users may not be able to access the site. This is a wider issue affecting a number of other non-government sites. We are investigating this as a matter of urgency. — GOV.UK (@GOVUK) June 8, 2021

There is no evidence yet to suggest a hack has taken place, with a human error more likely to be the cause.

The official GOV.UK Twitter account said: "We are aware of the issues with http://GOV.UK which means that users may not be able to access the site.

"This is a wider issue affecting a number of other non-government sites. We are investigating this as a matter of urgency."

Some sites reportedly switched providers as a quick fix to the problem.

But Fastly updated its service status page at around 11.45am, saying: "The issue has been identified and a fix is being implemented."

Websites began returning to normal service just before midday.