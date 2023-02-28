Red alert issued as Mallorca hit by 20 inches of snow as Storm Juliette reaches Balearic Islands

People shared footage of the rare heavy snowfall on Mallorca. Picture: Social Media

By Asher McShane

The holiday island of Mallorca has been hit by a winter storm that brought with it 20 inches of snow and a rare red weather alert.

A further 15 inches of snow is expected to fall in the next 24 hours as Storm Juliette hit the island.

Spain’s weather agency AEMET warned that coastal regions will be battered by 55mph winds and 26ft waves. A red alert has been issued with warnings of 15 more inches of snow on the island’s north within 24 hours.

Temperatuers have plummeted to -2C.

Read more: 'I love her dearly': Father of Constance Marten 'immensely relieved' she's been found but fears grow for missing baby

Read more: Rishi Sunak prepared to go ahead with ‘Windsor Framework’ even if DUP rejects it

The storm has caused power cuts and road closures due to icy conditions and floods.

Locals are being advised to stay indoors until conditions improve.

Mainland Spain has also been affected by the storm with cold weather alerts issued in 30 regions across the county and heavy snow in Barcelona.

Temperatures dropped to -18.6C in Lleida in Catalonia yesterday.