Man, 18, arrested after cat hurled off quarry ledge plummeting hundreds of feet into water

13 July 2023, 05:54

Warning - graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.

A young man was seen hurling a cat off a quarry in shocking video footage posted online
By Emma Soteriou

A teenager has been arrested after shocking video footage appeared to show a cat being hurled off a quarry ledge, with the animal left to plummet hundreds of feet into the water below.

A young man appeared to be holding the black and white cat in one hand before hurling it over the ledge and watching as it splashed into the water.

He could be heard saying "I'm sorry" before throwing the animal.

Meanwhile, a second youngster was seen watching on in the background and the person recording could be heard laughing.

Lancashire Police said on Wednesday: "Further to our earlier post about a video of a cat appearing to be thrown from a cliff into water, we can confirm a man has been arrested.

"An 18-year-old man from Carnforth has been arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty and is in custody."

Shocking snapchat video shows cat being hurled off cliff

The video has seen a huge backlash online, with one person tweeting in response to the video: "Why would [you] ever do that?"

Another person said: "Absolutely disgusting makes me feel sick."

A third person added: "Disgrace."

Lancashire Police initially responded to the clip circulating, saying: "Thanks for flagging. We are aware and we're looking into the incident and where it happened."

A spokesperson for the force said: "We are aware of a video which has been posted on social media which appears to show an act of cruelty to a cat in the Carnforth area.

"This is a matter which we are investigating - we are establishing the exact circumstances and where it happened.

"Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting log 1803 of July 10, 2023."

It is unclear whether the animal survived, with some viewers speculating the animal may have been dead before he threw it.

