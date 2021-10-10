Man, 20, charged with murder after fatal stabbing in Oxford

By Daisy Stephens

A man has been charged with murder following a fatal stabbing in Oxford, Thames Valley Police said.

Lewis Brown, 20, of Barton Village Road, Oxford, has also been charged with one count of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

He remains in custody and will appear at Oxford Magistrates' Court on Monday, the force said.

Emergency services were called to the scene in Bayswater Road, Barton, shortly before 6pm on Friday after receiving reports that a man had been stabbed.

The man, who detectives say was in his 30s, suffered stab wounds and died at the scene.

Formal identification has not yet taken place, but a Home Office post-mortem examination conducted on Sunday confirmed the victim died from a stab wound to the chest, the force said.

A 40-year-old man from Oxford has been arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice and assisting an offender.

He remains in police custody.