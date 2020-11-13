Man, 23, arrested on suspicion of the murder of Sergeant Matt Ratana

13 November 2020, 15:26 | Updated: 13 November 2020, 15:57

Sgt Matiu Ratana, known as Matt, died after being shot at a police station in Croydon
By Megan White

A 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of Sgt Matt Ratana.

Sergeant Ratana was shot at Croydon Custody Centre in south London in the early hours of Friday, September 25.

He was taken to hospital but later died from his wounds.

A 23-year-old, who had been arrested earlier in the evening for a separate offence and was being detained at the centre in Windmill Lane, also suffered a gunshot injury and was taken to hospital in critical condition.

The Met Police confirmed his condition has since stabilised and is "no longer considered life-threatening".

In a statement, police said: "At approximately 02:15hrs on Friday, 25 September Sergeant Ratana was shot at Croydon Custody Centre in Windmill Lane.

"Officers and paramedics treated him at the scene and he was taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service. Very tragically he subsequently died at hospital.

"A 23-year-old man, who had been arrested for a separate offence, was detained by officers at Croydon Custody Centre and then taken by ambulance to hospital with a gunshot wound.

"No police firearms were discharged during the incident.

"The man's condition, originally critical, has since stabilised and is no longer considered life-threatening.

"Therefore, on Friday, 13 November he was considered fit to be arrested on suspicion of murder.

"However, as the man remains in hospital, officers will liaise with the relevant medical and legal teams to make an assessment of when he will be fit for interview.

"Specialist family liaison officers from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command are in regular contact with and supporting Matt's partner, his son and wider family. They have been informed of today’s arrest."

