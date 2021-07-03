Man, 25, charged with murder after 60-year-old stabbed at Oxford Circus

The stabbing took place at Oxford Circus. Picture: Google Maps

By Will Taylor

A 25-year-old man has appeared in court charged with murder after a fatal stabbing at Oxford Circus.

Tedi Fanta Hagos, formerly of Swansea, was also charged with possession of a knife on Friday, according to the Metropolitan Police.

Officers were sent to the busy section of central London just before 8pm on Thursday following reports a man had been stabbed.

The London Ambulance Service and the Air Ambulance were also sent and took 60-year-old Stephen Demspey to hospital with stab injuries.

The next of kin of have been informed and are being supported.

The defendant, dressed in a grey tracksuit, was assisted by an interpreter during the hearing. He was remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on Tuesday.

A post-mortem examination is due to take place.