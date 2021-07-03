Matt Frei 10am - 1pm
Man, 25, charged with murder after 60-year-old stabbed at Oxford Circus
3 July 2021, 11:33 | Updated: 3 July 2021, 11:43
A 25-year-old man has appeared in court charged with murder after a fatal stabbing at Oxford Circus.
Tedi Fanta Hagos, formerly of Swansea, was also charged with possession of a knife on Friday, according to the Metropolitan Police.
Officers were sent to the busy section of central London just before 8pm on Thursday following reports a man had been stabbed.
The London Ambulance Service and the Air Ambulance were also sent and took 60-year-old Stephen Demspey to hospital with stab injuries.
The next of kin of have been informed and are being supported.
The defendant, dressed in a grey tracksuit, was assisted by an interpreter during the hearing. He was remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on Tuesday.
A post-mortem examination is due to take place.