Man, 27, admits to rape and kidnap of 13-year-old schoolgirl

26 April 2021, 22:24

Kadian Nelson pleaded guilty to raping and kidnapping a schoolgirl
Kadian Nelson pleaded guilty to raping and kidnapping a schoolgirl. Picture: PA
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

A man, 27, has pleaded guilty to the rape and kidnap of a 13-year-old schoolgirl in south-west London.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said Kadian Nelson followed the victim in Mitcham on 3 November last year.

Prior to the horrific attack, he crept up behind the girl, put one hand over her mouth and another on her head and threatened to kill her, the CPS said.

Nelson then forced the schoolgirl to walk towards an alleyway before telling her to take off her coat and school blazer

He then sexually assaulted the victim and, afterwards, put his own jacket on her.

The police were alerted by a woman who called 999 saying her daughter had witnessed a man grab a young girl.

One of the woman's relatives then interrupted Nelson, who at that point said the young girl was his sister, the CPS said.

Following the assault, the Metropolitan Police named the 27-year-old as a suspect and encouraged him to hand himself in for his own safety.

Local residents were warned not to take the law into their own hands after groups of angry people gathered at addresses in the area as stories about the incident spread on social media.

The attacker appeared at Kingston Crown Court on Monday where he admitted kidnap, rape and making a threat to kill, the CPS said in a statement.

He is due to be sentenced at the same court on 13 August.

Senior prosecutor Kate Shilton said: "This was a terrifying stranger attack on a young girl on her way to school.

"The prosecution was able to present compelling evidence that made clear that it was Kadian Nelson who had carried out this sickening attack.

"The prosecution case included video footage and DNA evidence from the lighter and tobacco pouch found inside Nelson's jacket pocket, which he left behind.

"The victim was also able to identify him in an ID parade. These guilty pleas will mean that Nelson's young victim will be spared the ordeal of giving evidence in court.

"I would like to thank the members of the family who saw what happened and took quick action in alerting the police to the incident.

"The young victim has shown remarkable courage during these proceedings and I hope this conviction will go some way to providing her with closure.

"Sexual offences are some of the most serious and complex cases to prosecute. The CPS is committed to bringing sexual offenders to justice where there is the evidence to do so."

Latest News

See more Latest News

North Carolina Deputy Shooting

Black man killed by deputies in North Carolina ‘shot in back of head’
Police Killings Glance

Justice Deptartment launching probe into Louisville policing

The UK has sanctioned 22 people linked to serious corruption cases across the world

UK sanctions 22 people linked to serious corruption across Russia and other countries
Vaccine doses

US to share 60m AstraZeneca vaccines with world

Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris: Now is the time to prepare for next global pandemic
Ukraine Chernobyl Anniversary

Ukraine opens new nuclear waste site at Chernobyl

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison
How could vaccine passports work in the UK?

Vaccine passports: How will they work and will they be needed for the pub next week?
Boris Johnson will lead a press conference from 5pm today

Coronavirus: What time is Boris Johnson's press conference and what will he say?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Boris Johnson is the sort of man who couldn't care less about his own integrity'

'Boris Johnson is the sort of man who couldn't care less about his own integrity'
NHS staff rubbishing vaccine impact need to 'go on another course', doctor tells LBC

NHS staff rubbishing vaccine impact need to 'go on another course', doctor tells LBC
'We need oxygen': Cremator in India calls on Boris Johnson for support

'We need oxygen': Cremator in India calls on Boris Johnson for support
The caller spoke to James after the protests

Bizarre James O'Brien call involving a 'gorilla cage' and an anti-lockdown protester
James got to the heart of the Boris and Cummings issue

James O'Brien gets to the heart of claims levelled against the PM
The expert was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Clinical epidemiologist warns India Covid wave 'seems to be just beginning'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London