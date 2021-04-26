Man, 27, admits to rape and kidnap of 13-year-old schoolgirl

Kadian Nelson pleaded guilty to raping and kidnapping a schoolgirl. Picture: PA

By Nick Hardinges

A man, 27, has pleaded guilty to the rape and kidnap of a 13-year-old schoolgirl in south-west London.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said Kadian Nelson followed the victim in Mitcham on 3 November last year.

Prior to the horrific attack, he crept up behind the girl, put one hand over her mouth and another on her head and threatened to kill her, the CPS said.

Nelson then forced the schoolgirl to walk towards an alleyway before telling her to take off her coat and school blazer

He then sexually assaulted the victim and, afterwards, put his own jacket on her.

The police were alerted by a woman who called 999 saying her daughter had witnessed a man grab a young girl.

One of the woman's relatives then interrupted Nelson, who at that point said the young girl was his sister, the CPS said.

Following the assault, the Metropolitan Police named the 27-year-old as a suspect and encouraged him to hand himself in for his own safety.

Local residents were warned not to take the law into their own hands after groups of angry people gathered at addresses in the area as stories about the incident spread on social media.

The attacker appeared at Kingston Crown Court on Monday where he admitted kidnap, rape and making a threat to kill, the CPS said in a statement.

He is due to be sentenced at the same court on 13 August.

Senior prosecutor Kate Shilton said: "This was a terrifying stranger attack on a young girl on her way to school.

Kate Shilton, from the CPS, said: "This was a terrifying stranger attack on a young girl on her way to school. These guilty pleas will mean that Nelson's young victim will be spared the ordeal of giving evidence in court.

"The prosecution was able to present compelling evidence that made clear that it was Kadian Nelson who had carried out this sickening attack.

"The prosecution case included video footage and DNA evidence from the lighter and tobacco pouch found inside Nelson's jacket pocket, which he left behind.

"The victim was also able to identify him in an ID parade. These guilty pleas will mean that Nelson's young victim will be spared the ordeal of giving evidence in court.

"I would like to thank the members of the family who saw what happened and took quick action in alerting the police to the incident.

"The young victim has shown remarkable courage during these proceedings and I hope this conviction will go some way to providing her with closure.

"Sexual offences are some of the most serious and complex cases to prosecute. The CPS is committed to bringing sexual offenders to justice where there is the evidence to do so."