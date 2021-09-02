Man, 28, arrested following spate of antisemitic attacks in north London

2 September 2021, 19:08

A man has been arrested in connection with the assaults, according to the Met Police
A man has been arrested in connection with the assaults, according to the Met Police. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

A man has been arrested in connection with a number of unprovoked attacks on Jewish people in north London, the Metropolitan Police said.

The 28-year-old was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of five racially aggravated assaults and remains in custody at an east London police station.

The attacks took place on August 18, with the first occurring on Cazenove Road, Stamford Hill, where a 30-year-old man was hit on the head with a bottle at 6.41pm.

He suffered no injuries.

The next happened at 7.10pm on Holmdale Terrace, where a 14-year-old boy was assaulted without warning, sustaining no lasting injuries, Scotland Yard said.

At around 8.30pm on the same evening, on Stamford Hill at the junction with Colberg Road, a 64-year-old man was hit in the face.

The man suffered facial injuries and broke his foot falling to the ground.

He was taken to hospital and later discharged.

The Metropolitan Police said officers had been informed of a potential fourth and fifth victim who have yet to contact the police.

Inquiries are ongoing to speak to them.

