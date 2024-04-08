Man, 38, arrested after £10,000 fund stolen from under-10s boys football team meant to pay for Barcelona trip

Thousands of pounds have been raised since. Picture: Facebook

By Kieran Kelly

A 38-year-old man has been arrested after a £10,000 fund was allegedly stolen from an under-10s football team meant to pay for their trip to Barcelona.

The Vauxhall Astra's U10's boys team, from Ellesmere Port, in Cheshire, were meant to be going to going on a trip to the Spanish city to take part in a tournament.

But the trip was thrown into chaos after the fund was allegedly stolen, leaving 10 children 'devastated'.

A GoFundMe has been set up to raise cash to help them put the trip back on.

It reads: "Hi all trying to make good of a bad situation, our sons football team was meant to be going to Barcelona to compete in tournament.

"If anyone can help to keep the dream alive would be most appreciated. Thank you."

At the time of writing, nearly £8,500 has been raised, nearing the original £10,000 total.

As a result, the team posted on Facebook hours later: "AND WE'RE BACK IN THE TOURNAMENT!!!!!!"

In a statement, Cheshire Police said: "Following concerns raised regarding fundraising activities for a football trip abroad, a 38-year-old man from Ellesmere Port has been arrested on suspicion of theft.

"Victims are being supported by officers and enquiries in relation to the incident are underway."