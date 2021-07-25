Man, 44, charged with murder after woman stabbed to death in south London

25 July 2021, 09:35 | Updated: 25 July 2021, 10:08

The woman was found with stab injuries on Lordship Lane, East Dulwich
The woman was found with stab injuries on Lordship Lane, East Dulwich. Picture: Google Street View
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

A man has been charged with the murder of a 36-year-old woman after a stabbing in a south London suburb.

Stony Soica, 44, of Lordship Lane in East Dulwich, south-east London, will appear at Croydon Magistrates' Court on Monday charged with the murder of Beatrice Stoica.

The Metropolitan Police were called shortly after 10pm on Friday to a report of a stabbing at a property on Lordship Lane.

Officers and London Ambulance Service (LAS) paramedics found a woman suffering from stab injuries.

She was taken to hospital for treatment but died at 2am on Saturday.

An investigation was launched and a post-mortem examination is set to be carried out on Sunday.

Latest News

See more Latest News

The boy got into trouble in a river next to the Alexander Hamilton Memorial Park

Boy, 11, found dead after river searched in South Lanarkshire park
Angela Merkel

Unvaccinated may face restrictions in Germany, says official

China Flooding

China sends supplies to flooded area and rebuilds river barriers
Joey Barton has been charged with assault by beating

Joey Barton: Bristol Rovers manager charged with assault after woman suffers head injury
India Landslides

113 killed in western India landslides and monsoon flooding

Andy Murray withdrew from the men's singles tennis, while Jade Jones suffered a shock first-round taekwondo defeat

Tokyo Olympics: Day two disappointment for Team GB's Andy Murray and Jade Jones

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'He's a liar!': David Lammy's brutal attack on Boris Johnson's time as PM

'He's a liar!': David Lammy's brutal attack on Boris Johnson's time as PM
Edwina Currie: Scots should move to England to 'man hospitality industry'

Edwina Currie: Scots should move to England to 'man hospitality industry'
'Delete NHS Covid app', says public health professor

'Delete NHS Covid app', says public health professor

James O'Brien on landmark significance of Dawn Butler being escorted from Commons

James O'Brien on landmark significance of Dawn Butler being escorted from Commons
Environment Secretary George Eustice has said the army is on standby in case the country’s food supply crisis worsens.

Military 'not needed now' for 'pingdemic' staff shortages support but 'always on standby'
Dawn Butler: 'We can’t allow Boris Johnson’s ‘Trumpism’ to take over the UK'

Dawn Butler: 'We can’t allow Boris Johnson’s ‘Trumpism’ to take over the UK'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London