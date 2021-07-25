Man, 44, charged with murder after woman stabbed to death in south London

The woman was found with stab injuries on Lordship Lane, East Dulwich. Picture: Google Street View

By Nick Hardinges

A man has been charged with the murder of a 36-year-old woman after a stabbing in a south London suburb.

Stony Soica, 44, of Lordship Lane in East Dulwich, south-east London, will appear at Croydon Magistrates' Court on Monday charged with the murder of Beatrice Stoica.

The Metropolitan Police were called shortly after 10pm on Friday to a report of a stabbing at a property on Lordship Lane.

Officers and London Ambulance Service (LAS) paramedics found a woman suffering from stab injuries.

She was taken to hospital for treatment but died at 2am on Saturday.

An investigation was launched and a post-mortem examination is set to be carried out on Sunday.