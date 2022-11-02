Man, 60, stabbed to death at FedEx parcel warehouse in Rotherham

Police rushed to the depot on Rother Way, Hellaby where they found the victim fatally stabbed. Picture: Google Street View

By Asher McShane

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a deadly knife attack at a FedEx parcel delivery warehouse in Rotherham.

Police rushed to the scene on Rother Way, Hellaby at around 9.40am this morning where they found a 60-year-old in critical condition.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 48-year-old man from Sheffield has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody, South Yorkshire Police has said.

DCI Simon Palmer, leading the investigation said: “We are working hard to establish the circumstances of this tragic incident, which we know will be causing concern in the community.

“Our officers remain on the scene while we carry out our enquiries.”

Anyone with information which may assist officers is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 260 of 2 November 2022.