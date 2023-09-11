Man and woman assaulted at ruins of Britain's wonkiest pub - before fleeing by car and colliding with pedestrian

By Danielle DeWolfe

A man and a woman have been assaulted by a group at the remains of "Britain's wonkiest pub", with their car colliding with a pedestrian as they made their escape.

The beloved boozer dubbed "Britain's wonkiest pub", located in Himley, near Dudley, hit headlines last month after dramatically burning to the ground, with police calling the incident suspected arson.

It was then ripped down by a digger, outraging locals who view it as a local landmark, despite claims from South Staffordshire Council that full demolition was not necessary on safety grounds.

The latest dramatic incident to take place at the site, the altercation occurred at 8:30pm on Saturday night, beside the rubble of the renowned former watering hole.

Staffordshire Police have now said they are investigating reports of disorder at the famous Crooked House pub, following allegations that the group assaulted the pair, before the victims sped away by car.

In a statement, the force said the pedestrian, a woman, who is believed to have been a member of the group, was hit by the fleeing vehicle as the two occupants attempted to leave the site.

They added that after the car drove away from the scene, "the man and woman inside later contacted us about what had happened".

Police added that the woman was "not seriously injured" in the incident.

Reports suggest the incident occurred following an unofficial Facebook event, which saw food and drink provided.

Residents enraged by the pub's demolition have called for it to be rebuilt brick by brick and kept up a regular watch at the rubble site to ensure its pieces are not taken out.

Saturday's altercation comes just two days after Staffordshire Police confirmed a 51-year-old man from Buckingham had been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit arson and later bailed.

The third individual to be arrested in connection with the case, the force had previously arrested two men - a 66-year-old and a 33-year-old - in connection with the initial blaze.

Staffordshire Police said in a statement issued following Saturday's incident: "We’re investigating reports of disorder at the Crooked House on Saturday evening (9 September).

"It happened at the site on Himley Road at around 8.30pm. We understand that a man and a woman were assaulted by a group of people while in the area.

"Both of them got into a car following the incident and tried to drive away but were obstructed.

"The car was then involved in a collision with a pedestrian.

"Fortunately, the pedestrian, a woman, was not seriously injured.

"The car drove away from the area but the man and woman inside later contacted us about what had happened.

"The woman was then taken to hospital for assessment but has since been discharged.

"Officers have been speaking to those involved to establish what happened and are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident, particularly those who may have recorded it."

Following the third arrest, Staffordshire Police stated: 'We have arrested a third man as our investigation into the fire at the Crooked House pub continues.

"Officers have been trawling through CCTV footage and speaking to those who have come forward with information since the fire on 5 August.

"We can now confirm that a 51-year-old man, from Buckingham, has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit arson with intent or being reckless as to whether life was endangered."