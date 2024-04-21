Man and woman in 70s found dead in house prompts police investigation

The man and woman were pronounced dead at the scene. Picture: Google Images

By Flaminia Luck

Police are investigating after a man and a woman were found dead in a house in Stoke-on-Trent.

Staffordshire Police were called at 1pm Saturday to report that the bodies of a man and a woman had been found at a house on Catalina Place, Meir Park.

The man and woman, aged in their 70s, were both pronounced dead at 2.15pm.

Two bodies were found at a house on Catalina Place, Meir Park. Picture: Google Images

An investigation is being carried out to establish the circumstances of the incident.

The force said at this stage, they are confident there is no wider threat or risk to the community.

Their family are being supported by specialist officers.

