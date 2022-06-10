Man and woman jailed after dog named 'Beast' savaged boy, 10, to death

Jack Lis was attacked by the dog in 2021. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

A man and a woman have been jailed after admitting being in charge of a dog that savaged a 10-year-old boy to death.

Jack Lis was attacked by the American bully or XL bully dog called Beast while playing with a friend at a house after school in Pentwyn, Penyrheol, near Caerphilly, on November 8 2021.

Brandon Hayden, 19, was jailed for four years and six months at Cardiff Crown Court on Friday.

Amy Salter, 29, was sentenced to three years' imprisonment.

Both were banned from owning a dog indefinitely.

Both defendants pleaded guilty to the offence at an earlier hearing.

Jack was attacked shortly after he had left school at around 4pm on November 8 2021. He suffered ‘unsurvivable’ injuries to the head and neck after being mauled by the dog.

The dog Beast was later shot and killed by armed police. Ryan Randall of the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said: "Our thoughts remain with Jack, along with his family and friends, who have suffered a heart-wrenching loss.

"Despite warnings from the previous owner, and knowing its aggression, Hayden and Salter left the animal at the house without taking any proper measures to control it, their failure to do so had catastrophic consequences."