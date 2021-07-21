Man arrested after fatal stabbing in south London

21 July 2021, 22:03 | Updated: 21 July 2021, 22:05

A man has died following a stabbing in Brixton
A man has died following a stabbing in Brixton. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

A man has died following a stabbing near Brixton Underground Station in south London, the Metropolitan Police said.

Officers were called to the scene at around 8.18pm on Wednesday to reports of an assault and found a man aged in his early 20s suffering from a stab wound.

Paramedics from the London Ambulance Service and London Air Ambulance attended but were unable to save the man, who was pronounced dead at around 8.45pm.

His next of kin has been informed and are being supported by officers.

Formal identification has not taken place and a post-mortem examination will be arranged.

The Met said a man was arrested nearby on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

Detectives from the Specialist Crime Command have been informed.

A crime scene remains in place and inquiries continue.

