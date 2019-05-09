Man Arrested After Woman Held Against Her Will By Knife-Wielding Man

9 May 2019, 07:51 | Updated: 9 May 2019, 07:53

Emergency services rushed to the scene in Streatham.
Emergency services rushed to the scene in Streatham. Picture: LBC Journalist EJ Ward

A man has been arrested after holding a woman at knifepoint and refusing to allow her to leave a property in Streatham.

Police rushed to an address in Streatham on Wednesday afternoon after reports a man was holding a woman against her will.

Officers were called to Daysbrook Road in Streatham to reports of a woman in her 20s in danger at a residential address.

When officers arrived they discovered a woman was being prevented from leaving the property by a man armed with a knife.

Specialist police units were called and police negotiators began speaking with the man.

One image from the scene shows officers using a ladder to speak to the man over a wall.

Police arrested the man at the scene more than six hours after the incident began.

Officers said the victim and the suspect were known to each other.

Police said the woman was not injured during the incident.

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

£200m fund to replace unsafe cladding in wake of Grenfell Tower fire

Los Angeles: More than 1,000 guns and thousands of bullets found in mansion raid

Royal burial site in Essex is UK's 'equivalent of Tutankhamun's tomb'

UK's future flooding risk: 'We can't win a war against water'

Children at risk of gangs and violence to be given more support

The News Explained

Theresa May's letter to Gavin Williamson

Theresa May's Letter To Gavin Williamson - Read In Full

Chinese telecommunications firm Huawei

Huawei: Row Over Chinese Firm Involvement In UK Telecoms Explained
Greta Thunberg: From solo campaigner to worldwide climate leader

Who Is Greta Thunberg? The Swedish Schoolgirl Turned Climate Activist
Theresa May meets with Donald Tusk

Brexit Timeline: Key Dates As The UK Prepares To Leave The EU

Brexit

London's Ultra Low Emission Zone begins on 8th April 2019

What Is ULEZ? How Much Does The London Ultra Low Emission Zone Cost?