Man Arrested After Woman Held Against Her Will By Knife-Wielding Man

Emergency services rushed to the scene in Streatham. Picture: LBC Journalist EJ Ward

A man has been arrested after holding a woman at knifepoint and refusing to allow her to leave a property in Streatham.

Police rushed to an address in Streatham on Wednesday afternoon after reports a man was holding a woman against her will.

Officers were called to Daysbrook Road in Streatham to reports of a woman in her 20s in danger at a residential address.

When officers arrived they discovered a woman was being prevented from leaving the property by a man armed with a knife.

Specialist police units were called and police negotiators began speaking with the man.

One image from the scene shows officers using a ladder to speak to the man over a wall.

Police arrested the man at the scene more than six hours after the incident began.

Officers said the victim and the suspect were known to each other.

Police said the woman was not injured during the incident.