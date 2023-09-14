Man arrested after 'alcohol-fuelled' violent disorder at the Crooked House pub

Police are investigating a violent incident at the site of the crooked house pub. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

A man has been arrested after two people were attacked and a woman was hit by a car at the Crooked House pub.

A man and a woman got into a car after being assaulted on Saturday outside the burned-down pub.

They then hit a pedestrian as they tried to leave the scene on Saturday night.

The woman hit by the car was not seriously hurt.

A 57-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault and criminal damage. He has since been released on bail.

A 40-year-old man, from Sandwell, was voluntarily interviewed about the incident.

The pub was destroyed in an arson attack and then demolished. Picture: Alamy

The pair in the car called police after the incident at about 8.30pm. It is not clear what sparked the clash but there have been several protests at the site since the pub was destroyed in an arson attack before being demolished.

Paul Turner, who runs a Facebook group about the pub, which has tens of thousands of members, said in a statement the issues were linked to “alcohol fuelled behaviour”.

Anyone with information about what happened is being urged to contact police, quoting incident 888 of September 9.

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of arson following the fire at the Crooked House.