Man caught driving 122mph told officers he had 'gone for a haircut in Wales'

The man failed a roadside test. . Picture: PA

By Harriet Whitehead

A man who was stopped by police for going 122mph told police he was travelling from Wales after having a haircut, the force has said.

Avon and Somerset Police tweeted that the occupant of the vehicle had been "travelling back from Wales after getting a haircut".

Hairdressers and barbers have been allowed to open in Wales since Monday, but remain closed in England.

They will not open until 12 April under Boris Johnson's roadmap out of lockdown.

Travelling outside of your local area is not allowed under current lockdown rules across all four UK nations.

The 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit through drugs after failing a roadside test.

For cars the National speed limit on motorways is 70mph.

The car was stopped near Junction 23 of the M5 in Somerset on Thursday.

Officers stopped a car driving at 122mph near J23 of the #M5 yesterday. The occupant was travelling back from Wales after getting a haircut.



A 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit through drugs after failing a roadside test.



Enquiries ongoing. pic.twitter.com/L2oNkwgtx8 — Avon and Somerset Police (@ASPolice) March 19, 2021

The car was stopped near Junction 23 of the M5 in Somerset on Thursday. . Picture: PA

In a tweet, the force said: "Officers stopped a car driving at 122mph near J23 of the #M5 yesterday. The occupant was travelling back from Wales after getting a haircut.

"A 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit through drugs after failing a roadside test. Enquiries ongoing."