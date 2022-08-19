Man, 23, arrested on suspicion of abduction and sexual assault of girl, 6, in Droylsden

The girl was allegedly abducted from Warne Avenue, Droylsden
By Daisy Stephens

A man has been arrested on suspicion of the abduction and sexual assault of a six-year-old girl in Greater Manchester.

Police believe the youngster was snatched in Warne Avenue, Droylsden, at around 4pm on Wednesday, before being led down a path towards a football field and allegedly assaulted.

She was reunited with her family a short time later and is receiving support from specialist officers.

A 23-year-old man was arrested on Friday and is being questioned in custody by Greater Manchester Police (GMP).

In a statement, GMP said: "This morning (19 August), a 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of the abduction & sexual assault of a 6 year old girl in Droylsden on Wednesday evening (17 August).

"The man remains in custody for questioning.

"We thank the public for their help so far and we are continuing to appeal for information.

"Please contact officers on 0161 856 9262 or alternatively on LiveChat with any information, quoting incident 2270 of 17/08."

On Thursday Detective Superintendent Richard Hunt advised parents to "consider the circumstances" of the alleged attack and "be extra vigilant with their children whilst [police] progress this as quickly as possible".

