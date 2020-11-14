Man arrested after hit-and-run kills former Bolton mayor

14 November 2020, 20:57 | Updated: 14 November 2020, 21:02

A former mayor has died after being struck by a car in Bolton, Greater Manchester
A former mayor has died after being struck by a car in Bolton, Greater Manchester. Picture: PA Images
Ewan Quayle

By Ewan Quayle

A man has been arrested as an investigation gets underway into a hit-and-run on a former Bolton mayor.

Detectives confirmed on Saturday that a 23-year-old had been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remains in custody for questioning.

Officers were called at midday to Chorley New Road in Bolton, Greater Manchester, on Friday to reports of a collision involving a black Audi and the a 50-year-old woman - later named locally as former mayor Gay Wharton.

She was hit by the car, which failed to stop, while crossing the road and died at the scene shortly afterwards.

Sergeant Andrew Page told reporters: "A woman has sadly lost her life following this incident and our thoughts remain with her family and loved ones as they come to terms with this awful news.

"This collision happened in broad daylight so we want to appeal to anyone who may have been in the area at the time to come forward and assist police with our enquiries."

Meanwhile, tributes have poured in for Gay from former colleagues and friends, including the current Mayor Linda Thomas.

Posting a picture of flowers laid by locals mourning the tragic death, she tweeted: "A tribute to our dear friend Gay Wharton who was tragically taken on Friday. A small gesture for Gay who had the biggest of hearts, helped & was loved by so many."

Friends have set up a fundraising page for Fortalice - a charity she was heavily involved with during and after her time as mayor.

Detectives continue to investigate the incident and have appealed for witnesses to come forward - especially those on Chorley New Road around the time.

"We're particularly keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or may have dash-cam footage of the vehicle in question. Please come forward and speak to police," Sgt Page added.

He urged anyone with information or dash-cam footage to contact police on 0161 856 4741 quoting incident number 1019 of Friday.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Ten people have died following a fire at a hospital ward in Romania

10 dead after fire at coronavirus hospital ward in Romania

Hundreds of people continue to die from Covid-19 each day in the UK

UK records 26,860 new coronavirus cases and 462 deaths

A pro-Trump march

Trump delights protesting supporters with motorcade drive-by

Mike Pompeo

Top US diplomat begins difficult tour of Europe and Middle East
The owners of Felixstowe Port have warned of "chaos" in the run up to Christmas

Christmas 'chaos' at Felixstowe Port due to Brexit and Covid stockpiling
Black Pete protesters

Low-key arrival for St Nicholas amid Dutch restrictions and racism protests

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Dominic Cummings has left his role as Chief Advisor to Boris Johnson

What does Dominic Cummings' No 10 departure mean and who could replace him?
The coronavirus vaccination could be one of the first RNA immunisations

Coronavirus: What is an RNA vaccine and how does it work?

The Queen has announced a special four-day celebration for her platinum jubilee

Queen’s platinum jubilee: When is the extra bank holiday and how many years is platinum jubilee?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

David Lammy's furious reaction to Dominic Cummings' resignation

David Lammy: Dominic Cummings should have been sacked months ago
David Lammy questions BAME exclusion from vaccine priority list

David Lammy questions BAME exclusion from vaccine priority list
Freedom of expression under threat following US election, caller fears

Freedom of expression under threat following US election, caller fears
Cummings caused more problems than he solved, says ex-Civil Service chief

Cummings caused more problems than he solved, says ex-Civil Service chief
Brexit deal may be struck now Cummings has resigned, MEP suggests

Brexit deal may be struck now Cummings has resigned, MEP suggests
Dominic Cummings 'sees himself as a movie star,' insists Alastair Campbell

Dominic Cummings 'sees himself as a movie star,' insists Alastair Campbell

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London