Man arrested over jewellery raid at Tamara Ecclestone's Kensington home

£50 million worth of jewellery was allegedly stolen from Tamara Ecclestone's home. Picture: PA

Police have arrested a man in connection with a multi-million pound jewellery raid at the home of Formula 1 heiress Tamara Ecclestone.

A reported £50 million worth of jewels were stolen from her home in Kensington’s “Billionaire’s Row” on 13 December while she was on holiday in Lapland with her family.

All of Ms Ecclestone's jewellery was said to have been stolen in the Friday night raid on her house next to Hyde Park.

She is the second daughter of former Formula 1 chief executive Bernie Ecclestone.

Officers arrested a 29-year-old man at Heathrow Airport on Thursday on suspicion of conspiracy to commit burglary.

A police spokesperson said: “Police investigating a high value burglary in Kensington have made an arrest.

“During the evening of Thursday, 30 January, a man aged 29, was arrested at Heathrow Airport on suspicion of conspiracy to commit burglary.

“He was taken into custody where he remains.

“The arrest relates to a burglary in Palace Green, W8 on Friday, 13 December. Police were called to the scene at around 23:11hrs after a number of items of jewellery were reported stolen.”

After the burglary, a spokesperson for Ms Ecclestone told The Sun: “I can sadly confirm that there has been a home invasion. Internal security are cooperating with police in this matter.

“Tamara and family are well but obviously angry and shaken by the incident.”