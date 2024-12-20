Man arrested in murder probe after woman, 42, found stabbed to death in house

Murder probe launched after woman found with stab wounds in Carshalton home. Picture: Met Police

By Danielle de Wolfe

A murder investigation has been launched after a 42-year-old woman was found with fatal stab wounds at a south London address.

The Met were called to Nutfield Close, Carshalton, at approximately 10:30hrs on Thursday to reports of an injured woman inside a property.

Officers and London Ambulance Service attended the call out with the woman pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has now been named as 42-year-old Gemma Devonish, the force confirmed on Friday.

The force confirmed a 38-year-old man, thought to be known to the victim, has been arrested on suspicion of her murder.

Detectives confirmed they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

Her family has been informed and is being supported by specially trained officers, with a post-mortem examination yet to take place.

The Met was called to Nutfield Close, Carshalton, at approximately 10:30hrs on Thursday to reports of an injured woman inside a property. Picture: Google

The investigation is now being led by detectives from the Specialist Crime Command.

Detective Chief Inspector Alex Gammampila said: “Our thoughts today are with Gemma’s family and friends who are trying to come to terms with this truly tragic event. We are offering them all the support that we can.

“We know that the wider community will also be impacted and I would urge anyone with concerns to please speak with local officers.

“While we have made an arrest detectives continue to carry out a number of enquiries as we build a picture of the events that led to this horrific murder.

“I would ask anyone who was in the area of Nutfield Close who may have seen or heard anything suspicious, particularly on Wednesday 18 or morning of Thursday 19 December, to make contact.”

Chief Superintendent Andy Brittain, from the South Area Command Unit responsible for policing in Sutton said:

“I share the shock and concern that this terrible incident will have on the local community in Sutton. A team of specialist detectives is already making significant progress in this investigation and have swiftly arrested a man who is now in police custody.

“Local residents will see an increased number of officers in and around Nutfield Close while important investigative work is carried out. I want to thank residents for their patience while this continues and would urge anyone with concerns to speak to one of them so they can assist.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the incident room on 020 7175 2206 or via 101 quoting CAD 3012/19Dec.

To remain anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.