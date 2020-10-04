Man, 18, arrested after teenager found dead at Newcastle Uni halls

By Ewan Somerville

A man has been arrested after a teenager was found dead in a Newcastle University hall of residence.

The woman, 18, was found unresponsive at Park View student village in Richardson Road just after 6am on Saturday, police said.

Emergency services were called and she was pronounced dead at the scene. Her next of kin have been informed.

An 18-year-old man was arrested on Sunday in connection with her death and has been released on bail, Northumbria Police said.

The force said its investigation was at an early stage and the death is not believed to be related to Covid-19.

A Newcastle University spokesperson said: "We are shocked and saddened to learn of the death of one of our students and our welfare teams are offering support to those affected.

"This is not COVID-related and as this is an active police investigation, we are unable to provide further comment at this time."

Many students at Newcastle University have been spending more time in residences after 94 positive coronavirus cases were confirmed on campus.

At neighbouring Northumbria University, a further 770 students are self-isolating after contracting the virus.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson confirmed officers are open to a number of explanations surrounding the death and investigations are ongoing.

They added: "Enquiries into the circumstances around her death are ongoing. Her next of kin have been informed and are being supported by officers at this time.

"An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and is currently on police bail while the investigation continues.

"The investigation is at an early stage but this is not believed to be Covid-19 related death."