Breaking News

Man arrested for aiding Clapham attack suspect as police say injured children are not his and mum could lose eye

5 February 2024, 16:18 | Updated: 5 February 2024, 16:56

Abdul Ezedi
Abdul Ezedi. Picture: Met Police

By Kit Heren

The children hurt in the Clapham chemical attack are not the suspect's, police have said, after they arrested a man on suspicion of helping him.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Suspect Abdul Ezedi is suspected of throwing a corrosive substance over a woman and her two daughters near Clapham Common on Wednesday night, giving them life-changing injuries, and hurting several other people who came to their aid.

The 35-year-old Afghan asylum seeker, who lives in Newcastle and was convicted of a sexual offence in 2018, made off from the scene with significant injuries to his face.

Officers are still hunting for him five days on from the attack.

The woman, who suffered potentially life-changing injuries, was known to Ezedi and remains in hospital in a critical but stable condition.

Read more: Acid attack suspect 'may have fled the country', former Met Police detective warns as manhunt enters fifth day

Read more: What has happened to Clapham chemical attack suspect Abdul Ezedi? All the theories as manhunt hits sixth day

Abdul Ezedi
Abdul Ezedi. Picture: Met Police

Police said in a briefing on Monday that a 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of helping the suspect. The 22-year-old, from London, was arrested in the early hours of Monday and has been released on bail.

Officers said that the two girls, aged eight and three, have been discharged from hospital and are expected to make "a good recovery".

But their mother is expected to lose her right eye, and is still sedated. She remains in a critical but stable condition. Police said she had "very severe facial injuries" that she is likely to have for the rest of her life.

The last confirmed sighting of Ezedi was on Southwark Bridge in central London at 9:50 on Wednesday - over two hours since the attack.

His bank card was being used for Tube journeys and hasn’t been used since Wednesday night.

Abdul Ezedi
Abdul Ezedi. Picture: Alamy

Ezedi suffered a serious injury to his right eye - and police are not ruling out that he may have come to further harm.

It is unclear what has happened to Ezedi, and may have fled the country, a former Met Police detective warned as the manhunt enters its fifth day.

Peter Kirkham, former detective chief inspector in the Metropolitan Police told LBC his "best guess" was that Ezedi was being sheltered by an ally or had escaped abroad.

He said: "He's not somebody where you're relying on the public to remember a description and be able to recognise a face in crowds of hundreds and thousands.

"But he's got a very distinctive injury to his face so he's going to be noticed."

Tom Swarbrick wonders how chemical attack suspect was granted asylum

Kirkham said he was "surprised that he hasn't come to light so far" and concluded that this left two options.

"The most likely is that he's somewhere being sheltered by friends and relatives," Kirkham said, "or secondly that he's managed to escape from the UK.

"I say the first one is probably favoured on the basis it doesn't appear to be a planned escape.

"He would have intended to drive away from the scene rather than be on tubes and busses and suchlike - but he had the collision with his vehicle it would seem."

Kirkham said another option may be that Ezedi had done himself harm but stressed it would generally come to light very swiftly if this was the case.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Police intervene as hundreds queue for Bristol NHS dentist

Police forced to intervene as hundreds queue for new Bristol NHS dentist

A McDonald’s sign

McDonald’s has bumpy end to strong year after Middle East boycotts hurt sales

Russia Yandex

Tech company Yandex selling Russian operations for £3.9 billion

Estee Lauder-Layoffs

Estee Lauder cuts 3% to 5% of global workforce as sales and profits slide

Snap-Layoffs

Snapchat owner lays off about 10% of its global workforce

Rishi Sunak has visited Northern Ireland

Rishi Sunak urges Northern Ireland to 'focus on things that matter', not vote on united Ireland

Chemical attack suspect Abdul Ezedi may have fled the country, a former Met Police detective has warned as the manhunt enters its fifth day

Acid attack suspect 'may have fled the country', former Met Police detective warns as manhunt enters fifth day

The attack took place in Oxford Circus

Man shoved onto Tube tracks at Oxford Circus as suspect, 24, charged with attempted murder

Chemical attack suspect Abdul Ezedi has gone to ground, with several theories emerging about where he is

What has happened to Clapham chemical attack suspect Abdul Ezedi? All the theories as manhunt hits sixth day

Israel Palestinians US

Gaza death toll rises as Blinken returns to the Middle East

Japan Snow

Heavy snow hits Tokyo, halting trains and grounding more than 100 flights

Japan Italy

Japan to step up defence and economic ties with Italy

Red Bull chief Christian Horner is under investigation over alleged 'inappropriate behavior', the Formula One team has confirmed

Geri Halliwell's husband Christian Horner under investigation at Red Bull F1 team over 'inappropriate behaviour'

Senegal Election

Senegal’s government cuts internet access as MPs debate Bill on election delay

Spain Soccer Dani Alves Sexual Assault Trial

Brazilian footballer Dani Alves goes on trial in Spain accused of sexual assault

'People complain [about] the dogs; it's not the dogs' claims family of grandmother, 68, mauled to death by 'XL Bullies'

'People complain about the dogs; it's not the dogs,' claims family of grandmother, 68, mauled to death by 'XL Bullies'

Latest News

See more Latest News

RAF Typhoons escorted a Scandinavian Airlines flight into Manchester Airport

Dramatic moment RAF Typhoons escort Scandinavian Airlines flight into Manchester Airport

Former Barcelona star Dani Alves has appeared in court this morning standing on trial for rape, where he faces a prison sentence of up to 12 years

Brazilian footballer Dani Alves appears in court accused of raping 23-year-old woman in Barcelona nightclub
CORRECTION Spain Migration

Spain says more than 1,000 migrants reached Canary Islands in three days

A digger has been tearing down Captain Tom's spa

Digger tears down Captain Tom's family's spa, as deadline for demolition nears

El Salvador Elections

El Salvador’s Bukele heads for re-election but troubled tally delays results

Prince William will return to royal duties on Wednesday following Kate Middleton's abdominal surgery, Kensington Palace today confirmed.

William's royal return: Prince resumes official duties as Kate recovers from surgery

Boeing 737

Boeing flags potential delays after supplier finds new problem with some 737s

Russia Putin

Putin ‘to visit Turkey soon’ to discuss Black Sea grain exports

Overly avid users have been caught driving without their hands and instead are using them to control their eye tech.

The new normal?: Bizarre footage captures people living out VR in public just days after Apple launch Vision Pro
Russia Ukraine War

Zelensky signals shakeup of Ukraine’s military leadership is imminent

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The Queen was critical of Meghan's wedding dress

Queen Elizabeth thought Meghan's wedding dress was 'too white' in secret remarks to cousin

Harry and William's row is said to pre-date the relationship with Meghan

Harry's feud with William 'pre dates Meghan Markle and originated with a row about conserving elephants in Africa'
The Princess of Wales is 'making good progress' after undergoing surgery

Anger of Palace officials over ‘made up’ reports that the Princess of Wales was in ‘great danger’ after surgery

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

David Buik hopes for a happy 2024 for investors

2023 was a roller coaster for global equities - let's hope it's a happy new year for investors

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit