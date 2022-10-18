Man, 29, arrested on suspicion of murder after three-week-old baby dies in Birmingham

The tragedy happened in Dovey Street, Birmingham. Picture: Google Maps

By Will Taylor

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a three-week-old baby was found dead in Birmingham.

Police found the infant was not breathing at in Dovey Road in the Sparkhill area shortly after 3.40am.

He was taken to hospital but pronounced dead shortly after, while a woman, 26, was taken in suffering injuries which are not thought to be life-threatening.

A man, 29, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder.

Nobody else is being sought in connection with the police investigation into what happened.

West Midland Police's Inspector Neil Kirkpatrick said: "This is a real tragedy and our thoughts go out to everyone involved.

"We'll have extra officers in the area over the coming days to offer reassurance."