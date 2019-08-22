Man Arrested On Suspicion Of Murder Of Libby Squire

Libby Squire was murdered in February of this year. Picture: PA

Police are questioning a 25 year old man in connection to her death.

A 25 year old man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering university student Libby Squire.



Ms Squire was reported missing on 1 February, and her body was found six weeks later in the Humber Estuary.



The Hull University student disappeared following a night out and was last seen just after midnight near her home on Wellesley Avenue in Hull.



She was reported missing the following morning and a search involving hundreds of police officers and members of the public began.



Humberside Police have confirmed that the man was arrested yesterday morning and is still being questioned by detectives.



In a statement, Humberside Police said: "The man was arrested earlier today and is currently being questioned by detectives. "

"Libby was reported missing in the early hours of February 1, 2019, after a night out in Hull with friends."

"Just over six weeks later, on Wednesday, March 20, Libby's body was recovered from the Humber Estuary."

"Libby's family continue to receive support from specially trained officers and have been updated on the investigation."

