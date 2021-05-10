Man, 20, arrested over murder of mother-of-two Maria Rawlings

10 May 2021, 14:54

A man has been arrested by Essex Police over the murder of Maria Rawlings
A man has been arrested by Essex Police over the murder of Maria Rawlings. Picture: PA Images
Ewan Quayle

By Ewan Quayle

A 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murder of mother-of-two Maria Rawlings.

The suspect was held on Sunday on suspicion of killing Ms Rawlings, 45, whose body was found in Little Heath, Romford last week.

She was discovered by a man walking his dog at around 2pm on Tuesday 4 May.

Police believe she was attacked after leaving the King George Hospital in Goodmayes, Ilford, the previous evening, walking to Barley Lane in the direction of the A12.

A post-mortem examination found that she had been strangled and had suffered head injuries.

Maria Rawlings was found dead by a man walking his dog in Little Heath, Romford
Maria Rawlings was found dead by a man walking his dog in Little Heath, Romford. Picture: PA Images

Detective Chief Inspector David Hillier, who is leading the murder investigation, said: "My thoughts remain with Maria's family at this incredibly difficult time.

"I continue to appeal for anyone with information to contact police."

Those with information can contact the incident room on 020 8345 3865 or by calling 101 or tweeting @MetCC, and quoting the reference CAD3551/4May.

