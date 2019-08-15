Man Arrested Over Swastika Flag That Appeared On House In South Wales

The Swastika flag was seen on the house early this morning. Picture: PA

A 55 year old man is currently in police custody.

A man has been arrested after a flag with a swastika on it was displayed on the back wall of a house.

The incident took place in Neath, South Wales this morning. South Wales Police confirmed that the man has been taken into police custody.

He has been arrested on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offence.

Police were spotted visiting the row of terrace houses at 10am this morning.

The image was shared by a passerby on the A474 in Neath, who then shared the image on social media.

The poster commented "you don't see something like that very often".

A spokesperson for South Wales police stated, "we are aware of images circulating on social media of a flag with a swastika on it being displayed in Neath."

"We would like to reassure you this flag has been removed and a 55-year-old local man has been arrested on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offence."