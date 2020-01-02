Man arrested after mum is stabbed while pushing buggy in random attack

2 January 2020, 16:38 | Updated: 2 January 2020, 18:05

A man has been arrested for the unprovoked attack on a mother in front of her child
A man has been arrested for the unprovoked attack on a mother in front of her child. Picture: Google

A man has been arrested for the unprovoked attack of a mum who was pushing her child in a buggy down a south London street.

Police arrested a 43-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder following the shocking attack in Streatham Hill.

The suspect turned himself in at a west London police station in the early hours of Thursday morning.

He remains in custody while enquiries continue.

Officers were called at 5:23pm on Monday, 30 December following reports of a 36-year-old woman being stabbed on Downton Avenue.

She was attacked while pushing her child in a pushchair. The child was not injured.

The victim was taken to hospital, but her injuries have been assessed and described as not life-threatening or life-changing.

A lone suspect attacked the woman from behind and stabbed her three times before running off down Downton Avenue from the High Road.

He did not speak but was described as a black man, around six feet tall and wearing dark clothing.

Detectives from Central South CID are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting reference CAD5169/20. To remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Latest News

Australia bushfires: Navy begins evacuating thousands trapped in coastal town

Angela Allen: 'Sinister and evil' paedophile to be released from prison

Almshouses being built at fastest rate in decades

Tributes paid to 'beloved' grandmother killed when mobility scooter hit by car

Travelex takes sites offline due to software virus attack

The News Explained

LBC's guide to New Year's Eve in London

New Year's Eve in London: What time are the last trains and tubes?
General Election 2019: 10 big-name politicians at risk of losing their seats

General Election 2019: 10 big-name politicians at risk of losing their seats

General Election 2019

LBC's election guide: what to expect and when

LBC's election night guide: when to expect the key results on Thursday night
Hugh Grant has been encouraging tactical voting

General election 2019 tactical voting: What is it and is it legal?
Will there be checks on the Irish border after Brexit?

Will there be checks on the Irish border after Brexit: LBC fact-checks the claims