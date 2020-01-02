Man arrested after mum is stabbed while pushing buggy in random attack

A man has been arrested for the unprovoked attack on a mother in front of her child. Picture: Google

A man has been arrested for the unprovoked attack of a mum who was pushing her child in a buggy down a south London street.

Police arrested a 43-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder following the shocking attack in Streatham Hill.

The suspect turned himself in at a west London police station in the early hours of Thursday morning.

He remains in custody while enquiries continue.

Officers were called at 5:23pm on Monday, 30 December following reports of a 36-year-old woman being stabbed on Downton Avenue.

She was attacked while pushing her child in a pushchair. The child was not injured.

The victim was taken to hospital, but her injuries have been assessed and described as not life-threatening or life-changing.

A lone suspect attacked the woman from behind and stabbed her three times before running off down Downton Avenue from the High Road.

He did not speak but was described as a black man, around six feet tall and wearing dark clothing.

Detectives from Central South CID are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting reference CAD5169/20. To remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.