Breaking News

Man who 'wanted to see the Queen' arrested in grounds of Buckingham Palace

31 May 2022, 16:29 | Updated: 31 May 2022, 16:50

A man was arrested for allegedly trespassing in the grounds of Buckingham Palace.
A man was arrested for allegedly trespassing in the grounds of Buckingham Palace. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

A man with a facial tattoo reading "truly blessed" was arrested for allegedly trespassing in the grounds of Buckingham Palace days before the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Connor Attridge, 28, allegedly walked through the vehicle gate of the Royal Mews on Sunday night when it was opened to allow through an authorised car.

He managed to breach the palace boundary by three to five metres after refusing to stop when challenged by a member of the household staff, Westminster Magistrates' Court heard.

Attridge, who has a facial tattoo reading "truly blessed", said: "I want to come in. I want to see the Queen," before being ushered out of the gate and arrested, the court was told.

He appeared in the dock on Tuesday charged with trespassing on a protected site on May 29.

His arrest comes amid heightened security around the palace in the run-up to the extended bank holiday to celebrate the Queen's 70-year reign.

Royal superfans have already begun camping out at Buckingham Palace in hope of getting a glimpse of Her Majesty over the four-day weekend.

This is one of the most high-profile weeks in history, with it being the 70th anniversary," said prosecutor Leila Nahaboo-Osman.

She said the area where the defendant allegedly trespassed is "one of the most heavily guarded places in London".

Daniel Mullin, defending, said his client suffers from mental health issues, did not use "stealth" and had "no motive or desire to go further than he did", having allegedly breached the boundary by just metres.

"This was at worst reckless and at best bordering on an accidental offence," he said.

District Judge Nina Tempia adjourned the case to June 28 for the Crown Prosecution Service to obtain consent from Attorney General Suella Braverman, which is required in cases involving trespass on a protected site.

She granted Attridge, from Eastbourne, East Sussex, bail with conditions, including a curfew monitored by electronic tag and exclusion from London, except to attend court.

More follows...

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Kevin Spacey will 'voluntarily' visit Britain to face sexual assault charges

Kevin Spacey will 'voluntarily' visit Britain to face sexual assault charges

Caller fed up with people 'whining' over cost of living crisis

'They're still eating McDonald's!': Caller fed up with people 'whining' over cost of living crisis
Royal superfans camp out 48-hours before Jubilee celebrations to begin in London.

Ready for the party: Royal superfans camp out in London 48-hours before Platinum Jubilee

Sperm donor named after fathering 15 children without mentioning genetic condition

Sperm donor fathered 15 children without mentioning rare genetic condition

Mr Zahawi was accosted by protesters, including Joel Cooper (top right) the son of Labour politicians Yvette Cooper and Ed Balls.

Trans activist son of Ed Balls and Yvette Cooper heckles Zahawi off uni campus

Only one UK police force hitting key 999 10-second response target

Only one UK police force hits key 999 ten-second response target

Boris Johnson and John Stevenson

Tory troubles for Boris: MP becomes number 28 to publicly call for him to resign

Chaos at Britain's airports.

Holiday misery for 34,000 Brits as TUI cancels six flights a day

Muzzle Britain's 'sadistic' cats to stop birds being 'hunted to extinction' warns peer

Muzzle Britain's 'sadistic' cats to stop birds being 'hunted to extinction' warns peer

Boris Becker will not appeal against his jail term

Boris Becker will not appeal against jail term for hiding £2.5million after bankruptcy

Council killjoys have been banning bunting for the Platinum Jubilee

'Enjoy the Platinum Jubilee': Boris urges council killjoys to approve street parties

Father and son guilty of murdering thief

Vigilante father and son guilty of murdering thief with a ninja sword

Liverpool fans were subjected to pepper spraying by police

French police back Liverpool fans and call for minister to go after Champions League chaos

Putin wants to capture the Donbas, after narrowing his aim from the start of the war amid humiliating setbacks

Russian army risks 'collapse' as Putin sees casualties as 'price worth paying'

Travel chaos is expected to get worse in coming days

Ministers slam airlines for 'completely unacceptable' cuts amid half-term hell at airports

Asylum seekers could receive notices by the end of the week.

Dozens of migrants 'face receiving Rwanda deportation notices in days'

Latest News

See more Latest News

The collapsed building

Crowd confronts cleric after Iran tower collapse kills 33

Iran Building Collapse

Experts: Iran disrupts internet as tower collapse deaths reach 34
A school building stands behind a tree with an American flag and crime scene tape at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas

Uvalde locals grapple with school chief’s role

Nepal Plane Crash

All bodies recovered from Nepal plane crash

A view of a building destroyed during fighting in Mariupol

War crimes meeting being held at Hague over Russia-Ukraine war
European Council President Charles Michel speaks to media prior to the extraordinary meeting of EU leaders to discuss Ukraine, energy and food security at the Europa building in Brussels on Monday

EU leaders agree to ban 90% of Russian oil by year-end

A girl sits on a swing outside destroyed buildings in Irpin, Ukraine

Battle of Sievierodonetsk rages in Ukraine as Russia is blamed for food crisis
People gather at a memorial at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas

Families begin to bury children murdered in mass shooting at Texas school
Hurricane Agatha off the Pacific coast of Oaxaca state, Mexico

Hurricane Agatha sets record after slamming into Mexico at 105mph
Russia Ukraine War Europe

EU leaders agree on partial embargo on Russian oil

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report
Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8pm

Disabled Liverpool fan slams French interior minister 'lies' over Champions League final

Disabled Liverpool supporter slams French minister's Champions League final 'lies'
Nick Ferrari schools caller on Hillsborough

'I'll give you one last chance to recant': Nick Ferrari schools caller on Hillsborough
Tory peer: There was 'no prohibition' on parties during Covid lockdown

Tory peer: There was 'no prohibition' on parties during Covid lockdown
Tonight with Andrew Pierce | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Pierce 30/05 | Watch again

Liverpool fan faced 'most uncomfortable experience of my life' at Champions League final

Stade de France chaos 'very similar' to Hillsborough disaster, Liverpool fan tells LBC
'Heavy echoes of Hillsborough': Shelagh Fogarty's moving reaction to Champions League chaos

'Heavy echoes of Hillsborough': Shelagh Fogarty's moving reaction to CL final chaos
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 30/05 | Watch again

Home Office 'tried to bury' report exposing racist origins of Windrush scandal, says journalist

Home Office 'tried to bury' report exposing racism that led to Windrush, says journalist
Author explains fascinating history of metric system amidst imperial measurements row

Author explains fascinating history of metric system amid imperial measurements row

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London