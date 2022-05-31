Breaking News

Man who 'wanted to see the Queen' arrested in grounds of Buckingham Palace

A man was arrested for allegedly trespassing in the grounds of Buckingham Palace. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

A man with a facial tattoo reading "truly blessed" was arrested for allegedly trespassing in the grounds of Buckingham Palace days before the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Connor Attridge, 28, allegedly walked through the vehicle gate of the Royal Mews on Sunday night when it was opened to allow through an authorised car.

He managed to breach the palace boundary by three to five metres after refusing to stop when challenged by a member of the household staff, Westminster Magistrates' Court heard.

Attridge, who has a facial tattoo reading "truly blessed", said: "I want to come in. I want to see the Queen," before being ushered out of the gate and arrested, the court was told.

He appeared in the dock on Tuesday charged with trespassing on a protected site on May 29.

His arrest comes amid heightened security around the palace in the run-up to the extended bank holiday to celebrate the Queen's 70-year reign.

Royal superfans have already begun camping out at Buckingham Palace in hope of getting a glimpse of Her Majesty over the four-day weekend.

This is one of the most high-profile weeks in history, with it being the 70th anniversary," said prosecutor Leila Nahaboo-Osman.

She said the area where the defendant allegedly trespassed is "one of the most heavily guarded places in London".

Daniel Mullin, defending, said his client suffers from mental health issues, did not use "stealth" and had "no motive or desire to go further than he did", having allegedly breached the boundary by just metres.

"This was at worst reckless and at best bordering on an accidental offence," he said.

District Judge Nina Tempia adjourned the case to June 28 for the Crown Prosecution Service to obtain consent from Attorney General Suella Braverman, which is required in cases involving trespass on a protected site.

She granted Attridge, from Eastbourne, East Sussex, bail with conditions, including a curfew monitored by electronic tag and exclusion from London, except to attend court.

More follows...