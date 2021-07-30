Man arrested in connection with unsolved murder of 17-year-old Victoria Hall

Victoria Hall was murdered in 1999, with her case being reopened in 2019. Picture: Suffolk Police

By Emma Soteriou

A man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of a 17-year-old girl who went missing on her way home from a nightclub in 1999.

The naked body of Victoria Hall was found in a ditch on September 24 1999, five days after she was last seen alive.

Suffolk Police reopened their investigation in 2019 after receiving fresh witness information, which they would not expand on.

A man was arrested on Wednesday morning on suspicion of murder and was later released under investigation.

No details were given about his age or where he was arrested.

Suffolk Police said on Thursday that the suspect had been "released under investigation, pending further inquiries".

He had not previously been arrested as part of the inquiry, the force said.

They added that Victoria's family are being kept updated and are being supported by specialist officers.

Victoria, from Trimley St Mary, left home on the evening of September 18 1999 for a night out with a friend at the Bandbox nightclub in Felixstowe.

The girls left the club at around 1am the following morning and parted ways at around 2.20am, yards from Victoria's home.

That was the last time she was seen alive.

Her parents awoke in the morning to discover their daughter had not returned home and a missing persons inquiry was launched.

Her body was found five days later in Creeting St Peter, around 25 miles from where she was last seen.

None of her clothing or possessions have been found.

In 2001, a businessman stood trial charged with Victoria's murder but was unanimously cleared by a jury within 90 minutes.

Detectives continue to ask for anyone with information about Victoria's death to contact the Major Investigation Team.

Call the incident room on 01473 782059 and quote Operation Avon, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.