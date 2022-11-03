Man banned from football for three years after making Nazi salute at fans

3 November 2022, 17:52

Alan Strank
Alan Strank. Picture: Met Police
Fran Way

By Fran Way

A man has been banned from attending any football matches for three years after making a Nazi salute.

Alan Strank was seen making the racist gestures towards away supporters at a match between AFC Wimbledon and Milton Keynes Dons.

The incident was not reported on the day but an investigation was launched through a post-event review of all body-worn and CCTV footage.

The 42-year-old, from Guildford, appeared at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court today and pleaded guilty to one count of racially aggravated offence under Section 4 of the Public Order Act.

In addition to the three years football banning order, he will also have to do 50 hours of unpaid work in the community and pay a £180 fine.

Police Constable James Crawley, the investigating officer, said: “Racism has no place within football, or indeed in society, and those who engage in such behaviour should be under no illusion that they are committing a crime. The consequences of that crime were clearly demonstrated today.

“Genuine football fans and players are fed up with this kind of toxic discourse surrounding the game and we will use all the policing powers available to us to stop it from happening.”

