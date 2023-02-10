Man and boy, 6, dead after car rams into crowded bus stop in Jerusalem as driver shot by police

10 February 2023, 13:02 | Updated: 10 February 2023, 13:12

Two people have died and at least five more are injured after a car attack in Jerusalem
Two people have died and at least five more are injured after a car attack in Jerusalem. Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

A six-year-old boy and a man in his 20s have died after a car rammed into a crowded bus stop in Jerusalem.

At least five more are injured, with another child in critical condition, after the attack in Ramot, an Israeli Jewish settlement in East Jerusalem.

The driver rammed into a crowd of people in a blue Mazda, with several bystanders 'seen aiming firearms at the car'.

The driver was the car was shot at the scene, police have confirmed.

After the attack, which has been declared a terrorist attack by Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu demolished the attacker's home.

Six people, including two children, were injured when a car crashed into a bus stop in east Jerusalem, Israeli medics said
Six people, including two children, were injured when a car crashed into a bus stop in east Jerusalem, Israeli medics said. Picture: Getty

"I conducted a security situation assessment and ordered security forces reinforced, arrests made and to act immediately to seal the terrorist's house and demolish it," Mr Netanyahu said.

"Our answer to terrorism is to strike it with all our might and deepen our grip on our country even more."

Pictures show the aftermath of the attack, with armed police cordoning off the area surrounding the bus stop.

Read More: 'I would shoot down a Chinese spy balloon' Ben Wallace says as US says more have flown around globe

Israeli emergency responders gather at the site of a reported ramming attack in Jerusalem
Israeli emergency responders gather at the site of a reported ramming attack in Jerusalem. Picture: Getty
Six people, including two children, were injured when a car crashed into a bus stop in east Jerusalem
Six people, including two children, were injured when a car crashed into a bus stop in east Jerusalem. Picture: Getty

The attack marks an escalation during a period of heightened tensions in east Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank.

Israel claims all of Jerusalem as its undivided capital, while the Palestinians seek east Jerusalem.

This was captured by Israel in the 1967 Middle East war, as a capital of their future state.

Tensions soared in the Israeli-annexed eastern half of the city after Palestinian shooting attack on January 27 that killed seven people in the deadliest attack in Jerusalem in over a decade.

Islamic militant groups Palestinian Islamic Jihad and Hamas praised the attack but did not claim responsibility.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Nicola Bulley has been missing for two weeks

Nicola Bulley's partner 'doesn't think she went in the river', says diving expert

Russia Ukraine War

Russia unleashes missile and drone strikes in eastern and southern Ukraine

Car ramming scene

Two killed, five injured in suspected car-ramming in east Jerusalem

Dominic Raab has defended his behaviour as professional in the work place and insisted he has high standards while facing a formal investigation into bullying complaints.

‘I have behaved professionally at all times,’ Dominic Raab says as he faces bullying complaints

Sergei Furgal

Russian court sentences ex-governor to 22 years for murder

Targeting lone female passengers over a 23-year period in London, Reid's conviction exposed a series of failings by the Metropolitan Police.

Serial sex offender dubbed 'Night Bus Beast' terrified women following police blunders and could now walk free

Officers were called to Pembroke Road, Erith, at about 8:50pm on Thursday after reports of shots fired.

Man gunned down after 'masked men' rammed his car after a chase on quiet residential street

Natalia Gavrilita

Moldovan prime minister resigns and government collapses

Nicola Bulley has been missing for two weeks

Emotional appeal for Nicola: Friends of missing mum in roadside plea two weeks after she vanished

A young girl is rescued

Six people rescued from rubble in Turkey 101 hours after deadly quake

Nicos Christodoulides

Former diplomats face off in Cypriot presidential election

If a Chinese spy balloon were flown over the UK, it would be shot down, defence secretary Ben Wallace has admitted.

'I would shoot down a Chinese spy balloon' Ben Wallace says as US says more have flown around globe

Isla Bryson was convicted of rape and moved from Cornton Vale to a male wing at HMP Edinburgh following public backlash over Scotland's self-ID policy

Scottish trans prisoner U-turn as inmates housed according to birth sex following self-ID backlash

A bus on its roof

35 hurt after Polish bus overturns on German road

Nicola Bulley's walking route had three vital CCTV blind spots

Three CCTV blind spots could hold the key to Nicola Bulley's disappearance as police trawl dashcam footage

Chinese balloon shot down

China brands US resolution on ‘spy balloon’ incident political manipulation

Latest News

See more Latest News

Space walk

Chinese space station crew members complete spacewalk

Energy suppliers could be forced to compensate those who had prepayment meters force-fitted

British Gas will be 'told to pay compensation to customers with force-fitted prepayment meters' if wrongly installed
Chinese defence spokesman

Chinese officials refused US call because atmosphere was not ‘proper’

Adnan Mohammet Korku is rescued

Hopes of finding survivors dwindle as quake death toll tops 20,000

Jeremy Hunt warned the UK was not out of the woods yet

'Not out of the woods yet': Britain avoids plunging into recession as it records zero growth
Nicola Bulley has been missing for two weeks

Police hunt for Nicola Bulley enters third week as cops search closer to sea and 'look for shabby red van'
Dean Dunham asks Ofgem what LBC listeners want to know

Dean Dunham asks Ofgem what LBC listeners want to know

George Pattison had a failed wine business

Husband of Epsom College head Emma Pattison had failed wine business and dreamed of 'doing something better'
A woman walks out from a residential building which was hit by a Russian rocket, in the city center of Kharkiv, Ukraine

Russia escalates attacks in Ukraine, striking country’s south and east

Ashley Dalton told the Government to move out of the way

'Move out of the way, Rishi Sunak': Labour holds West Lancashire with big majority in by-election

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien

'We've got to target the perpetrators': Sadiq Khan outlines plans to reassure women's trust in police
Speak to Sadiq

'Yes there's toxic air but this is a toxic policy': Caller confronts Sadiq Khan over 'unfair' ULEZ expansion
Petition for earthquake victims

‘No-one to call mum or dad’: Turkish caller appeals to govt to make refugee scheme for earthquake victims
Shelagh Fogarty

Frustrated social worker brands govt's newly announced family hubs scheme 'shameful'

James O'Brien

'It almost has a life of its own': James O'Brien likens Lee Anderson to a dropped shower head
'Let me finish James!': Irritated caller attempts to explain why Putin doesn't 'want war'

James O'Brien challenges this caller who believes Putin doesn't 'want war'

Nick Ferrari

Islamic extremism and terrorism are not the same, callers argue - as Prevent is accused of not doing enough
UK must 'tread very carefully' with Russia, warns Tom Swarbrick caller

UK is 'sleepwalking towards an utter disaster' with Russia, warns Tom Swarbrick caller

Nelson Mandela

Andrew Marr: President Zelenskyy is the 'nearest equivalent' political leader to Nelson Mandela
Nick Ferrari met police

Nick Ferrari shoots down caller who argues against harsher sentence for rapist David Carrick

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit