Man and boy, 6, dead after car rams into crowded bus stop in Jerusalem as driver shot by police

Two people have died and at least five more are injured after a car attack in Jerusalem. Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

A six-year-old boy and a man in his 20s have died after a car rammed into a crowded bus stop in Jerusalem.

At least five more are injured, with another child in critical condition, after the attack in Ramot, an Israeli Jewish settlement in East Jerusalem.

The driver rammed into a crowd of people in a blue Mazda, with several bystanders 'seen aiming firearms at the car'.

The driver was the car was shot at the scene, police have confirmed.

After the attack, which has been declared a terrorist attack by Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu demolished the attacker's home.

Six people, including two children, were injured when a car crashed into a bus stop in east Jerusalem, Israeli medics said. Picture: Getty

"I conducted a security situation assessment and ordered security forces reinforced, arrests made and to act immediately to seal the terrorist's house and demolish it," Mr Netanyahu said.

"Our answer to terrorism is to strike it with all our might and deepen our grip on our country even more."

Pictures show the aftermath of the attack, with armed police cordoning off the area surrounding the bus stop.

Read More: 'I would shoot down a Chinese spy balloon' Ben Wallace says as US says more have flown around globe

Israeli emergency responders gather at the site of a reported ramming attack in Jerusalem. Picture: Getty

Six people, including two children, were injured when a car crashed into a bus stop in east Jerusalem. Picture: Getty

The attack marks an escalation during a period of heightened tensions in east Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank.

Israel claims all of Jerusalem as its undivided capital, while the Palestinians seek east Jerusalem.

This was captured by Israel in the 1967 Middle East war, as a capital of their future state.

Tensions soared in the Israeli-annexed eastern half of the city after Palestinian shooting attack on January 27 that killed seven people in the deadliest attack in Jerusalem in over a decade.

Islamic militant groups Palestinian Islamic Jihad and Hamas praised the attack but did not claim responsibility.