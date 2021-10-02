Man brandishing hammer attacks four people during rampage in central London

2 October 2021, 14:48

The Met Police has arrested a man following the hammer attacks.
The Met Police has arrested a man following the hammer attacks. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

A man has been arrested after four people were attacked with a hammer in a late-night rampage in central London.

A 38-year-old man first attacked two women on Regent Street at approximately 10.45pm on Friday, the Met Police said.

The women, one in her 30s and the other in her 20s, were both taken to hospital and their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The man then used a hammer to attack a woman in her 40s and a man in his 50s at a pub in Glasshouse Street.

Both were taken to hospital and neither is in a life-threatening condition.

The man was detained by security staff at the pub and then arrested by Metropolitan Police officers on suspicion of grievous bodily harm, before being taken into custody at a central London police station.

