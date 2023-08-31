Man caught driving with huge bull in passenger seat

The man was caught driving his car down the highway. Picture: News Channel Nebraska North East

By Kit Heren

A man has been caught driving a truck with an enormous bull sitting in the passenger seat.

The man was seen riding with a Watusi bull through the town of Norfolk in the US state of Nebraska earlier this week.

Concerned bystanders called the police, who gave driver Leigh Meyer a warning and sent him on his way with the bull, who is called Howdy Doody.

It is unclear why exactly the man was transporting Howdy Doody, although a sign on the car's railing read: "Nebraska’s Big Rodeo Parade: Best Car Entry."

Norfolk police captain Chad Reiman told local news channel Nebraska Northeast: "The officers received a call referencing a car driving into town that had a cow in it.

“They thought that it was going to be a calf, something small or something that would actually fit inside the vehicle.

"As a result, the officers performed a traffic stop and addressed some traffic violations that were occurring with that particular situation," Captain Reiman said.

"There were some citable issues with that situation," he added. "The officer chose to write him a warning and ask him to take the animal back home and leave the city."

Watusi bulls "are the show-stoppers of the bovine kingdom" and "attract attention wherever they appear," according to the Cattle Site.

"These regal animals can easily trace their ancestry back more than 6,000 years and have often been referred to as 'cattle of kings.'"

The bulls originate in the Nile Valley in east Africa, but are often bred in the US today.