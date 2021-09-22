Breaking News

Man charged with the murders of three children and a woman found dead in Derbyshire home

Officers found the four bodies on Sunday morning. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

A 31-year-old man has been charged with four counts of murder after a mother and three children were found dead in a house in Killamarsh, Derbyshire.

The bodies of John Paul Bennett, 13, Lacey Bennett, 11, their mother Terri Harris, 35, and Lacey's friend Connie Gent, 11, were discovered at a property in Chandos Crescent in Killamarsh, near Sheffield, on Sunday morning.

Derbyshire Police said Damien Bendall has been charged with their murder and remains in custody.

The force said the four bodies were found after police responded to a call about concerns for the safety of a man at the address at 7.26am.

Police had previously said officers did not have any prior contact with those involved.

Bendall, of Chandos Crescent, will appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court in Derby on Wednesday.