Man charged after woman, 31, dies in 'suspicious' fall from Arthur's Seat in Edinburgh

A man has charged over the 'suspicious' death of Fawziyah Javed. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

A 27 year-old man has been charged in connection with the "suspicious" death of a woman who fell from Arthur's Seat in Edinburgh.

Emergency services rushed to the scene but the 31-year-old died a short time later. She was named by police as Fawziyah Javed.

Police say her death is being treated as suspicious.

Zareef Zaf Latif wrote in a tribute online: "Fawziyah, our precious niece taken away from us way too soon.

"Have so many memories of you as a little girl. Will miss you so much.

"May Allah grant you a special place in Jannat. I hope the angels take care of you until we meet again."

Police Scotland said in a statement today: "Police Scotland can confirm that a man has been charged in connection with the suspicious death of a woman in Edinburgh.

"A 27-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident and has now been charged.

"He is expected to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday, 6 September, 2021."

Detective Inspector Bob Williamson said: “Fawziyah’s family ask for their privacy to be respected during this extremely difficult time.

“I’d like to thank the officers and partners who attended the scene on Thursday evening and have assisted with our ongoing enquiries."