Man charged after woman, 31, dies in 'suspicious' fall from Arthur's Seat in Edinburgh

4 September 2021, 17:54 | Updated: 4 September 2021, 19:29

A man has charged over the 'suspicious' death of Fawziyah Javed
A man has charged over the 'suspicious' death of Fawziyah Javed. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

A 27 year-old man has been charged in connection with the "suspicious" death of a woman who fell from Arthur's Seat in Edinburgh.

Emergency services rushed to the scene but the 31-year-old died a short time later. She was named by police as Fawziyah Javed.

Police say her death is being treated as suspicious.

Zareef Zaf Latif wrote in a tribute online: "Fawziyah, our precious niece taken away from us way too soon.

"Have so many memories of you as a little girl. Will miss you so much. 

"May Allah grant you a special place in Jannat. I hope the angels take care of you until we meet again."

Police Scotland said in a statement today: "Police Scotland can confirm that a man has been charged in connection with the suspicious death of a woman in Edinburgh.

"A 27-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident and has now been charged.

"He is expected to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday, 6 September, 2021."

Detective Inspector Bob Williamson said: “Fawziyah’s family ask for their privacy to be respected during this extremely difficult time.

“I’d like to thank the officers and partners who attended the scene on Thursday evening and have assisted with our ongoing enquiries."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Bournemouth Air Festival posted this image and said all flying has been cancelled today

'Wing walking' plane crashes into the sea at Bournemouth Air Festival
Calanques National Park

Sharks and rays ‘face greater extinction threat’

Women's protest

Taliban special forces bring Afghan women’s protest to abrupt end
Italy Venice Film Festival 2021 Becoming Led Zeppeling Photo Cal

Jimmy Page presents Led Zeppelin documentary at Venice film festival
Some passengers have reportedly fainted during the lengthy queues

'Totally unacceptable': Passenger 'faints' amid mammoth queues at Heathrow Airport
Ahmed Aathill Mohamed Samsudeen

New Zealand officials confirm name of Auckland knife attacker

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Matthew Wright's furious row with caller over vaccinating children

Matthew Wright's furious row with caller over vaccinating children
Teaching union chief attacks government handling of school reopening

Teaching union chief attacks government handling of school reopening
'Daddy keep away from me': Caller tells of daughter 'driven' by Covid conspiracies

'Daddy keep away from me': Caller tells of daughter 'driven' by Covid conspiracies
Matt Twist told LBC about the difficulties around policing Extinction Rebellion protesters

XR comes unstuck: Met reveals 81 protesters unglued by officers during demos
The Justice Secretary was speaking to LBC

Underworld gangs stealing and selling dogs bred in 'appalling cruelty'
Big Brother Watch Director takes aim at Nicola Sturgeon vaccine passport plan

Big Brother Watch Director takes aim at Nicola Sturgeon's vaccine passport plan

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London