Man charged with being member of Isis after arrest at Heathrow

Shabazz Suleman was arrested at Heathrow Airport. Picture: Alamy

By Patrick Grafton-Green

A man who was arrested at Heathrow Airport last week has been charged with being a member of Isis.

Shabazz Suleman, 25, was arrested on September 29 and is due to appear in court on Wednesday.

Thames Valley Police said on Tuesday he had been charged with a number of offences.

Suleman is accused of having committed offences of preparing for acts of terrorism.

He is also accused of membership of a proscribed organisation - namely Isis or the so-called Islamic State group.

He is further charged with receiving weapons training.

Suleman, of Freemantle Road in High Wycombe, is due to appear before Westminster Magistrates' Court in London.