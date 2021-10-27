Man, 19, charged with murder of two teenagers in Brentwood

27 October 2021, 09:27

Two teenagers died in Brentwood on Sunday
Two teenagers died in Brentwood on Sunday. Picture: Essex Police/Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

A teenager has been charged with the murder of two boys following a disturbance in Essex early on Sunday morning.

Essex Police said Frankie Watson, 19, of Baker Street, Orsett, has been remanded to appear at Southend Magistrates' Court on Wednesday charged with two counts of murder, attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

Two men - a 20-year-old from Grays and a 21-year-old from South Ockendon - who were arrested on suspicion of murder have been released on bail to November 19, and a 40-year-old man from Brentwood has been released under investigation.

Police were called to Regency Court in Brentwood at around 1.30am on Sunday.

Two teenagers later died, while a third person was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The police investigation has been ongoing since the incident on Sunday.

By Tuesday, officers had seized more than 200 hours of CCTV footage and spoken to more than 20 people as part of the investigation.

Eight people were arrested initially, with four released with no further action.

Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Truss, who is leading the investigation, said: "We believe this was an isolated incident and there isn't a risk to the wider public. Brentwood is a safe place and incidents like this are rare."

