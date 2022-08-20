Man charged with abduction and sexual assault of girl, 6, in Manchester

A man has been charged with the abduction and sexual assault of a girl aged six. Picture: Google Street View/Alamy

By Asher McShane

A man has been charged with the abduction and sexual assault of a six-year-old girl.

Greater Manchester Police were called to reports of a suspected abduction and sexual assault of a girl on Warne Avenue in Droylsden, Tameside, at 4.10pm on Wednesday.

The force said the victim was safely reunited with her family a short time later.

Officers continue to give the victim and her family support, they added.

Lewis Jones, 23, from Liverpool, was arrested on Thursday.

Police said on Friday that he has been charged with two counts of sexual assault by penetration and one count of abduction.

Lewis has been remanded in custody and will attend Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court on Saturday.

Greater Manchester Police said: "We would once again like to thank members of the public for their assistance in this investigation and for engaging with our appeals."