Man charged with abduction and sexual assault of girl, 6, in Manchester

20 August 2022, 10:31

A man has been charged with the abduction and sexual assault of a girl aged six
A man has been charged with the abduction and sexual assault of a girl aged six. Picture: Google Street View/Alamy

By Asher McShane

A man has been charged with the abduction and sexual assault of a six-year-old girl.

Greater Manchester Police were called to reports of a suspected abduction and sexual assault of a girl on Warne Avenue in Droylsden, Tameside, at 4.10pm on Wednesday.

The force said the victim was safely reunited with her family a short time later.

Officers continue to give the victim and her family support, they added.

Lewis Jones, 23, from Liverpool, was arrested on Thursday.

Police said on Friday that he has been charged with two counts of sexual assault by penetration and one count of abduction.

Lewis has been remanded in custody and will attend Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court on Saturday.

Greater Manchester Police said: "We would once again like to thank members of the public for their assistance in this investigation and for engaging with our appeals."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The blast targeted Russia's Navy HQ in Crimea. Right - an attack on a munitions depot in Crimea earlier this month

Huge explosion as ‘Ukrainian drone strike’ rocks Russia’s Black Sea navy HQ

Andrew Tate has been banned from Facebook and Instagram

'Misogynist' influencer Andrew Tate banned from Facebook and Instagram

P&O sacked 800 staff and replaced them with cheaper foreign agency workers

P&O Ferries won't face criminal action for sacking 800 staff without notice

More strikes are taking place on Saturday

Weekend travel chaos as another day of strikes leaves just a fifth of train network running

Mr Gove has backed Mr Sunak

Michael Gove backs Rishi Sunak in Tory leadership race - as he says Truss campaign has taken 'holiday from reality'

Boulter bit the PD Xander on the head

Man bites police dog on the head after lashing out at officer during arrest

Sanna Marin said she has taken a drug test

Finnish PM takes drug test as new video of her partying emerges

Alamy/Handout

Isis 'Beatle' from London jailed for life in US for role in hostage taking and beheading plot

Sir Alex was in court on Friday

'I never saw Giggs lose temper' Man Utd's legendary ex-manager Sir Alex Ferguson tells trial

Keeping Up Appearances actress Josephine Tewson has died

Keeping Up Appearances star Josephine Tewson dies aged 91

The Environment Agency has issued 'do not swim' orders for 22 beaches in England amid fears sewage discharged from rainwater overflows may have polluted the waters.

'Do not swim' at 22 beaches in England after sewage discharge, Environment Agency warns

Ryan Giggs told his PR executive girlfriend Kate Greville she was "the jam in my donut"

‘Jam in my donut’: Court hears more of Ryan Giggs’ poetry and text exchanges with his ex

A man has appeared at the Old Bailey (right) accused of stabbing a man in a restaurant on London's Poland Street

Chef, 60, ‘stabbed worker to death in Soho Korean restaurant after row about food prep’

Thomas Nutt, 46, killed Dawn Walker hours after their wedding, storing her body in a cupboard before putting it in a suitcase and dumping it in bushes behind their home in Shirley Grove, Lightcliffe, near Halifax, West Yorkshire.

Killer husband who murdered wife on wedding night and hid body in suitcase jailed for life

Brits are scrambling to update their Apple devices after a major security flaw was found

Millions told to update Apple tech 'right now' after major security issue leaves devices vulnerable to hackers

klajeflakjf

NHS warns surging energy bills could cause 'humanitarian crisis' this winter

Latest News

See more Latest News

Kenya villager

US buying large shipment of Ukrainian grain for food aid

Xin Hai cargo ship

Chemical tanker collides with cargo ship off Japan

Flamingos

Changing weather patterns caused by climate change threatening migratory birds

Bill Paxton

Bill Paxton’s family settle legal action against hospital over his death

Mike Pence

Pence: I did not take classified material with me when I left office

Mexico Former Attorney General Detained

Mexico arrests ex-attorney general in missing students case

US Ukraine Aid

US announces new military aid and drones for Ukraine

Prime minister of Finland Sanna Marin holds a press conference in Helsinki on Friday

Finnish PM takes drugs test ‘for own legal protection’ after video leak

A woman walks along the edge of a crater from a rocket strike in Druzhkivka, in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine

Two Russian villages evacuated after fire at munitions depot near Ukraine border

A firefighting airplane over a wildfire near Alcublas in eastern Spain

More than 30 aircraft deployed to help tackle major wildfire in Spain

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Mick Lynch: I never believed in the European Union

Mick Lynch: I never believed in the European Union

Nick Ferrari performs Ryan Giggs' raunchy 'ode' to ex to the sound of minstrels

Nick Ferrari performs Ryan Giggs' raunchy 'ode' to ex to the sound of minstrels

'Are you that insane you'd call 999?': Nick Ferrari blasts hosepipe ban snitches

'Are you that insane you'd call 999?': Nick Ferrari blasts hosepipe ban snitches

A-Level teens should take on apprenticeships, says Charlie Mullins

A-Level teens should take on apprenticeships, says Charlie Mullins

I'm making a single mum homeless instead of upping her rent, landlord tells LBC

I'm making a single mum homeless instead of upping her rent, landlord tells LBC

Nationalising energy firms will leave Brits 'paying off' shareholders, says Starmer

Nationalising energy firms will leave Brits 'paying off' shareholders, says Starmer

Ex-gangster urges elderly to be chaperoned in 'some' areas of London

Elderly must be chaperoned in some areas of London, warns ex-gangster

Iain Dale left shaken as caller shares harrowing battle against poverty

Iain Dale left shaken as caller shares harrowing battle against poverty

James O'Brien slams right-wing 'provocateurs' while discussing white working class boys' education

James O'Brien slams right-wing 'provocateurs' while discussing white working class boys' education
Rishi Sunak is 'the lesser of two evils', says ConservativeHome chief

Rishi Sunak is 'the lesser of two evils', says ConservativeHome chief

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London