Man charged with murder after footballer killed by van while on night out

Samuel Wilson from Long Eaton played for Curzon AFC. Picture: Social media: Curzon AFC

By Ana Truesdale

A man has been charged with murder after 26-year-old Sunday league footballer Samuel Wilson died in a crash while on a night out in Ilkeston.

Zac Newman, from Nottinghamshire, has also been charged with wounding with intent and attempted grievous bodily harm.

He appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court on Monday and spoke only to confirm his identity. He wasn't asked to enter any pleas.

26-year-old Samuel Wilson was hit by a van just after 2am early Saturday morning. He died at the scene despite attempts at resuscitation.

The vehicle drove into a group of people just after they left a pub in Ilkeston on a night out.

Two other men were injured in the crash and have since been released from hospital.

Ilkeston Market Place, the scene of the incident, was closed for most of Saturday, but reopened in the evening.

Detective Chief Inspector Matt Croome, the senior officer leading the investigation, said: "We have a team of officers working to establish the events of that night, which has included viewing CCTV footage from around the Market Place that night.

"I would like to thank all those who have come forward and spoken to us as part of our enquiries so far."

It’s with a very heavy heart that we have to share the news that our kind loving funny talented Number 12 and last... Posted by Curzon AFC on Saturday, December 16, 2023

Samuel Wilson was a Sunday league footballer and played for Curzon AFC. The team posted a tribute to him on social media.

"We’ve lost a friend, a brother, a son, a boyfriend and all round one of life’s good guys, his impact on all of our lives will never be forgotten," the team wrote.

"Sam we love you and we will all miss you until we meet again keep looking down on us with that infectious smile."

Curzon AFC coach Wayne Riley said: "It’s taken me all day to process what happened in the early hours of this morning. But it’s with a broken heart that I am writing this.

"I first met Sam at Long Eaton Utd and I knew when I first saw him play that he was good. Two days after he turned 16 he made his debut for me in Long Eaton Utd Reserves and proved he was good enough to play at that level by scoring. He always played with a smile on his face was never greedy always wanting to set others up instead of having a go himself.

"I have lost a very good footballer, a great lad and a good mate. Until I can be your football manager again Sam and we meet again on the heavenly pitch R.I.P you will be truly missed."