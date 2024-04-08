Man charged with murder after woman, 25, found dead in car in street

The victim, whom police believe to be Kennedi Westcarr-Sabaroche, was found on Whiston Road. Picture: Google Images

By Flaminia Luck

A man has been charged with murder after a 25-year-old woman was found dead inside her car in a residential street in London.

The victim is believed to be Kennedi Westcarr-Sabaroche, the Metropolitan Police said although formal identification awaits.

She was found inside her car in Whiston Road in the Hackney area on the morning of 6 April.

Gogoa Tape, 27, of Marsworth House, Wembley, was arrested on 6 April.

He was charged with Kennedi’s murder the following day.

He will appear in custody at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

A post-mortem examination will take place on Monday.

The force said the victim's family has been informed.