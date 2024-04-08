Shelagh Fogarty 1pm - 4pm
Man charged with murder after woman, 25, found dead in car in street
8 April 2024, 15:10 | Updated: 8 April 2024, 15:11
A man has been charged with murder after a 25-year-old woman was found dead inside her car in a residential street in London.
The victim is believed to be Kennedi Westcarr-Sabaroche, the Metropolitan Police said although formal identification awaits.
She was found inside her car in Whiston Road in the Hackney area on the morning of 6 April.
Gogoa Tape, 27, of Marsworth House, Wembley, was arrested on 6 April.
He was charged with Kennedi’s murder the following day.
He will appear in custody at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Monday.
A post-mortem examination will take place on Monday.
The force said the victim's family has been informed.