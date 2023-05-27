Man arrested after crashing into Downing Street gates separately charged with making indecent images of children

Armed police sealed off Downing Street. Picture: LBC/Social media

By Kieran Kelly

A man who was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and dangerous driving after a car crashed into the gates of Downing Street has been released under investigation.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

A car crashed into the Downing Street gates on Wednesday, leading to armed police swooping on the scene and closing Whitehall.

A man, 43, was detained by armed officers following the crash, involving a silver Kia, while the prime minister worked inside Downing Street.

In a separate matter, the man has been charged with making indecent images of children.

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

Nobody was injured and the incident was not considered to be terror-related.

Footage posted online shows the car moving at slow speed past the cenotaph, moving across Whitehall directly at Downing Street, and even appears to break or slow down as it gets toward gates.

Rishi Sunak was working in No10 when the crash happened, then left on a pre-arranged visit having been delayed because of the incident..

The Metropolitan Police said: The Met said: "Armed officers, who were in attendance, arrested a 43-year-old man at the scene on suspicion of criminal damage and dangerous driving.

"He was taken into custody and has since been released under investigation in relation to this matter.

"He was charged with an unrelated matter of making indecent images of children and will appear in custody at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Saturday, 27 May."

Police were putting up tape and sealing off Whitehall but the road reopened before 6pm. Staff in Downing Street were told to stay indoors but have now been allowed out.

A silver car was see in front of the secure Downing Street entrance.