Man dead after early morning shooting in north east London

Police responded to shots being fired at Gillett Square in Dalston, Hackney. Picture: Google Maps

By Nick Hardinges

Police have launched an investigation into the death of a man after an early morning shooting in Hackney, north east London.

Officers were called to reports of shots being fired in Gillett Square, Dalston, at 0:56am on Saturday.

Upon arrival, they found a seriously injured man, believed to be in his 30s.

He was later pronounced dead at the scene, despite the best efforts of emergency services, the Metropolitan Police said.

His identity is currently unknown but efforts are under way to establish who he is and inform his next of kin.

Teams are also trying to establish the exact nature of his injuries.

A post-mortem examination will be arranged in due course.

Pictures taken near to where the incident took place show a police cordon around the area, with several officers in attendance and a crime scene remaining in place.

No arrests have been made so far.

Witnesses or anyone with information are urged to call 101, quoting the reference CAD 412/08may or people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously.