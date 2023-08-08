Man knifed to death on busy North London road just yards from Finchley Central as police hunt attacker

A man has died after a stabbing near Finchley Central. Picture: Twitter

By EJ Ward

A man has died following a stabbing near Finchley Central in London.

London Ambulance Service was called at around 9.40pm on Monday, August 7, to reports of a stabbing.

On arrival, police said paramedics discovered a man who had suffered "serious injuries".

Despite paramedics' best efforts, he died at the scene.

The incident occurred near Dollis Park, a short distance from Finchley Central station.

His attacker is still at large, with police appealing for any information from the public.

A Met Police spokesperson said: "Police were called by LAS at 21:40hrs on Tuesday, 8 August to reports of a man with stab injuries in Dollis Park N3.

"Officers responded and found a man seriously injured. Despite the efforts of paramedics he was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Officers are working to confirm his identity and inform next of kin. There have been no arrests at this time.

"A crime scene is in place and enquiries to establish what happened are ongoing.

"Anyone who has information that could help police should call 101 ref CAD 7779/8 Aug. To remain 100% anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."