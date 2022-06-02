Man dies after being found on fire in east London park

2 June 2022, 17:16

The man died after being found on fire at Central Park in East Ham
The man died after being found on fire at Central Park in East Ham. Picture: Google Street View

By Asher McShane

Police have launched an investigation into the unexplained death of a man who was found on fire at a park in east London.

Police were called by the London Fire Brigade to the area of Central Park, East Ham, at about 2.20am on Thursday to reports of a man injured.

Officers and paramedics attended but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Enquiries to confirm his identity and inform next of kin are still ongoing.

The Metropolitan Police said the death is currently being treated as unexplained while the circumstances of his death are investigated.

A crime scene remains in place and Central Park remains closed.

A Met police spokesperson said: "Police were called at approximately 2.20 am on Thursday by London Fire Brigade to reports of a man injured after being found on fire in the vicinity of Central Park, E6.

"Enquiries to confirm his identity and inform next of kin are ongoing. At this early stage, the death is being treated as unexplained while the circumstances of his death are investigated."

"A crime scene remains in place and Central Park remains closed at this time."

A spokesperson for Newham Council said: "Central Park, East Ham is closed until further notice due to a Police incident. Newham Council officers are liaising with the Metropolitan Police."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD 657/2June.

